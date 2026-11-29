Starting pitching was among the Chicago Cubs' biggest priorities entering the offseason, and three additions have given the club a much clearer picture of what its rotation might look like in 2027. Trevor Rogers, Hiromi Itoh, and Ryan Yarbrough all agreed to deals this week, giving the Cubs several new options as they look to build a rotation that struggled to stay healthy throughout the 2026 season.

On paper, the Cubs appear to have plenty of rotation depth, with a unit that should include Rogers and Itoh alongside Justin Steele, Edward Cabrera, Braxton Garrett, and Javier Assad. It's a solid group with upside, but it still lacks a clear front-end starter. The Cubs could look to add another arm to the top of the rotation, with Michael King still available and the Giants reportedly listening to offers for Logan Webb. However, after adding Itoh and Yarbrough following the Rogers deal, it feels like the Cubs may be content with their rotation as it stands.

Possible 2027 Cubs Rotation ...

Trevor Rogers

Justin Steele

Edward Cabrera

Hiromi Itoh

Javier Assad

All things considered, this could be a letdown for Cubs fans who were hoping to see names like Tarik Skubal or Freddy Peralta headed to the North Side. Instead, the organization appears to have faith in its mix of young arms bouncing back in 2027, particularly Ben Brown and Cade Horton.

That's a significant risk, especially with Brown dealing with the same perplexing neck injury in consecutive seasons. There's even more uncertainty surrounding Horton, who will be working his way back from an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. The Cubs are banking on him not only returning in 2027, but also looking like the pitcher he was before the injury.

Still, there is a lot to like about Craig Counsell's latest "out-getters," and while lacking a clear ace at the moment, there's hope this current group can be strong again for the Cubs in 2027.

Where the Cubs' New Pitchers Fit Into the 2027 Rotation

Mar 14, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Japan pitcher Hiromi Itoh (14) delivers a pitch against Venezuela in the sixth inning during a quarterfinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The way you could frame the signings of Rogers and Itoh is as replacements for Matthew Boyd (Rogers) and Shota Imanaga (Itoh). The Cubs rotation immediately gets younger, which is good news for a group that saw only three pitchers under the age of 30 make more than two starts for them last year.

As currently constructed, the Cubs' staff ace is Trevor Rogers by default. He's the only pitcher on the Cubs with 30 starts last season, with Imanga being the lone starter with more than 30 in 2026. His 4.03 ERA last year is solid, but in the second half of last season, he posted 3.52 ERA and increased his K/9 from 6.87 to 9.98. He also had arguably his best start of the season in his second- to-last start of the year, striking out 10 Brewers and allowing just one run in 8 innings of work.

Trevor Rogers (signed by CHC) lands a hefty deal to bolster the Cubs rotation



Rogers, who I firmly believe was the best arm available on the market, flexes a strong fastball and excellent command. His underlying metrics over the last two are great. The Cubs got a good one here! https://t.co/JSSiUsxX7F pic.twitter.com/ixVkqOtglv — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) November 24, 2026

Rogers offers the Cubs an experienced left-hander coming off a 169-inning season, but his injury history is worth monitoring. Back problems, a left biceps injury, and a subsequent shoulder setback cost him significant time between 2022 and 2023, while a right knee injury delayed the start of his 2025 campaign.

Rogers is far from a sure-fire ace, having surpassed 160 innings in a season only once in his career. Still, he was one of the top starting pitchers available this offseason, and the Cubs clearly believe his ceiling makes him a worthwhile addition to the front of their rotation.

With that said, Hiromi Itoh has established himself as one of the more durable starters in Japan, recording at least 146 innings in each of his six professional seasons. He's surpassed 170 innings in each of the past three years, including a career-high 196⅔ innings in 2025. For a Cubs rotation that dealt with significant injury issues in 2026, that kind of consistency could prove extremely valuable.

His 2025 season was particularly impressive. He recorded 196⅔ innings, 195 strikeouts, and just 29 walks while winning the Sawamura Award, Japan's equivalent of the Cy Young. In 2026, he followed that up with 172⅔ innings and only 34 walks. Itoh has been one of the most reliable arms in NPB, and the Cubs just plucked him from Japan to add to their rotation.

Hiromi Itoh (signed by CHC) adds much needed depth to the Cubs rotation



Itoh has been a consistent force in NPB thanks to his deep arsenal and solid command. Here is his pitch data from the WBC this March: https://t.co/jrTTEHTnH2 pic.twitter.com/BbHcMliA6M — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) November 28, 2026

Itoh does lack elite velocity, sitting around 92-93 mph, and is very similar to Imanaga, with his stuff playing up more when his fastball is consistently at 93 mph. He's not a groundball specialist either, as his groundball rate has fluctuated over the years and does generate roughly the same amount of outs through fly balls as well. But it's Itoh's command and ability to keep pitchers off-balance with his eight pitches that make him an effective pitcher.

The Cubs are hoping the consistency of Itoh and the upside of Rogers can help provide a more stable rotation for Craig Counsell in 2027. But even with more reliable arms in the rotation, the Cubs are hoping their staff ace is already in the organization.

Horton and Brown Could be the Cubs Aces in the Hole

Mar 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya (9) and pitcher Cade Horton (22) celebrate after ending the top of the the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm going to preface this by acknowledging that both Cade Horton and Ben Brown are question marks for the 2027 season. Horton is recovering from elbow surgery that limited him to just two starts in 2026 and isn't expected to return to a mound until after the All-Star break. And Brown just had cervical spine surgery on Nov. 9th to address his recurring stress fracture in his neck.

Both, when healthy, have shown flashes of front-end starter stuff, with Brown still leading all Cubs pitchers in bWAR despite making only eight starts last season. While the procedure could finally put his injury problems behind him, counting on Brown to provide a significant number of innings next season would be a considerable gamble.

The same can be said for Horton, who might have the highest ceiling of any young arm in the Cubs' organization, but the right-hander is facing a lengthy road back after undergoing UCL surgery in April. The Cubs are hopeful he'll return sometime around the middle of the 2027 season, but it's difficult to project what his workload or effectiveness will look like coming off such a significant procedure. Horton showed in his rookie season that he has the potential to become a front-end starter, but counting on him to fill that role next season would be another dangerous proposition.

Cade Horton throwing 🥹



(📸: cadehorton14 IG) pic.twitter.com/iZxgU41zVV — Cubs Zone (@CubsZone) November 16, 2026

The Cubs are essentially betting on Brown and Horton returning to form in 2027 to elevate their rotation, but that's far from a guarantee. With the free-agent deadline ahead and the looming lockout approaching quickly, the front office has to address a corner outfield that still needs another piece alongside Pete Crow-Armstrong and Teruaki Sato.

If the Cubs are active in the final hours before the lockout goes into effect, I'd expect those moves to come on the offensive side rather than the pitching market. That would mean Rogers and Itoh represent the biggest additions to the rotation, which has undoubtedly taken a step forward but still carries some of the same concerns as last year's group.

The lack of swing-and-miss stuff remains a significant issue, and the Cubs' ability to address it could ultimately come down to whether Brown and Horton can return as healthy, effective starters. That's a question the organization won't have an answer to until they get back on the mound.

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