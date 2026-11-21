Another MLB offseason milestone has come and gone: The deadline for clubs to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players passed on Friday at 5 p.m. ET, and the Cubs confirmed their moves shortly after.

Who Did the Cubs Tender?

Aug 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cubs tendered 2027 contract offers to nine arbitration-eligible players:

C Miguel Amaya

1B Michael Busch

LHP Braxton Garrett

LHP Ryan Rolison

LHP Justin Steele

RHP Javier Assad

RHP Ben Brown

RHP Edward Cabrera

RHP Daniel Palencia

There are no major surprises here for the Cubs. Justin Steele, who hasn't pitched in the majors since April 2025, headlines the list, as he is set to make his highly anticipated return to the mound in the 2027 season.

Ben Brown's outlook with his neck injury is still murky after the news that he underwent cervical spine surgery earlier this month to address the stress reaction that has kept him out of action since June. Still, Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins told reporters at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas that the team is "very confident" that Brown will pitch next season.

The roster decisions also offer a little more insight into how the Cubs may craft their bullpen in 2027. Edward Cabrera, who struggled mightily in his first season as a Cub to the tune of a 5.96 ERA and a 1.49 WHIP, could find himself in a new role following his 2026 skid.

Ryan Rolison had a breakout year with the Cubs in 2026 after the team claimed him off waivers from the White Sox in January. The lanky lefty finished the season with a 3.14 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP over 63 innings out of the bullpen. It was an incredible jump from his debut season with the Colorado Rockies in 2025, in which he posted a 7.02 ERA in 42.1 innings pitched.

Daniel Palencia will also likely return to his closer role after an up-and-down 2026 marred by multiple IL stints due to elbow inflammation. He ended up pitching just 29.2 innings with a 3.64 ERA to boot, but a scoreless final seven appearances at the end of the season is definitely something the Cubs can be excited about.

It will also be interesting to see how the Cubs plan to use Braxton Garrett after acquiring the southpaw via trade at the deadline in August. Garrett spent most of his time at Triple-A Iowa before making his Cubs debut in the final game of the season against the Boston Red Sox, where he threw five innings of one-run ball and earned the win.

Who Did the Cubs Non-Tender?

May 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Ethan Roberts (39) throws to the plate during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two players are set to become free agents after the Cubs did not tender them contract offers for 2027: Right-handed pitcher Ethan Roberts and infielder Gabriel Arias.

The Cubs drafted Roberts in the fourth round of the 2018 draft, and he made his MLB debut in 2022 before sitting out the 2023 season following Tommy John surgery.

In four total seasons with the Cubs, Roberts had a 4.70 ERA and a 1.52 WHIP in 69 innings of relief. He made 23 sporadic appearances for Chicago in 2026 and posted a 4.21 ERA.

Arias was selected off waivers by the Cubs in August following his release from the New York Mets and became mainly a defensive substitute down the stretch of the season. He played in just seven games and went 3-for-8 with three RBI in 10 plate appearances.

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