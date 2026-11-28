The Chicago Cubs continue to be active in the offseason. The deadline is near, but that hasn’t stopped Jed Hoyer from making moves. The first two dominoes to fall were Trevor Rogers and Teruaki Sato. But the Cubs were not done there!

With too many holes to fill on the roster, the Cubs couldn't stop after signing both Rogers and Sato. Sure, they spent a lot of money on them, but they still need to make more moves. The Cubs did just that with a little Black Friday Shopping of their own. Although it wasn’t a big accusation, it was a significant piece for the team moving forward.

Grading the Hiromi Itoh Signing for the Cubs ...

Aug 7, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Japan pitcher Hiromi Itoh (16) celebrates after retiring the USA in the 7th inning in the baseball gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs made another pitching addition on Friday night with the signing of Japanese pitcher Hiromi Itoh. Contract details have yet to emerge, so that could certainly impact our overall grade. Signing Itoh doesn’t give the Cubs an ace. However, it does provide the team with strong, reliable depth and an end-of-the-rotation starter who eats innings.

In 2026, he had a 3.18 ERA and struck out 159 batters in 172.2 innings pitched. Itoh is ideally a fourth or fifth-option on the rotation. He doesn’t have a high-velocity fastball, but he sure does have a deep pitching arsenal. Itoh has a total of eight solid pitches, and that variety should make up for the lack of velocity.

The Chicago Cubs and RHP Hiromi Itoh are in agreement on a contract, per @ByRobertMurray.



2026 in NPB:

172.2 IP | 3.18 ERA | 2.81 FIP

21.8% K% | 4.7% BB% | 0.83 HR/9



His fastball sits in the low 90s, but he mixes eight pitches well and throws plenty of strikes. Should be a… pic.twitter.com/IB7OYKeW2a — Carson Wolf (@TheWrigleyWire) November 28, 2026

In 2026, he had a 3.18 ERA and struck out 159 batters in 172.2 innings pitched. Itoh is ideally a fourth- or fifth-option on the rotation. He doesn’t have a high-velocity fastball, but he has a deep pitching arsenal. In total, Itoh has eight solid pitches. The variety will make up for the lack of velocity.

Itoh reminds you of Shota Imanaga, and he will almost surely be his replacement. It fills another key spot in the rotation, but is it the final move? Plenty of moves need to happen with the bullpen, but the Cubs could use another starter. You don’t know what kind of performance you can get from Justin Steele, and Cade Horton is working back from injury. The next move should be for a top-tier ace. Bringing in Logan Webb of the San Francisco would be ideal. It would give the Cubs exactly what they need to establish themselves as a true contender.

Overall, this offseason has shown that the Cubs are making changes that are necessary to establish themselves. Adding an arm of Itoh’s caliber, along with Rogers, gives the Cubs some initial improvements on paper. Only time will tell if the Cubs made the right decisions this offseason.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news