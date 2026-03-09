What Role Cubs Prospect Kevin Alcantara Would Play if He's Actually Called Up

The Chicago Cubs' battle for the fourth outfielder is heating up as we get closer to Opening Day.

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ already have their starting spots locked down. Michael Conforto, Matt Shaw, Justin Dean, Chas McCormick and Dylan Carlson all have a chance to make the roster as well.

Outfield prospect Kevin Alcántara might have a shot at claiming a roster spot, also.

What role would Alcántara have?

Chicago Cubs designated hitter Kevin Alcantara | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

According to MLB Pipeline, Alcántara's ETA is this season. However, he has an uphill climb to make the roster right out of the gates. The Cubs' No. 4 prospect has become somewhat of an afterthought in the Cubs' plans for 2026.

In Triple-A during the 2025 season, Alcántara had an .819 OPS with 17 home runs. He showcased his above-average power and fielding tools last year and has been incredibly consistent since 2022 in the minors.

He was called up for a cup of tea in the majors late in the 2025 season, getting four hits in 11 at-bats, with a .781 OPS. If he's called up again in 2026, he would likely not have much playing time due to the influx of outfielders on the team.

He was expected to play a role on the 2026 team early in the offseason. However, the team signed Conforto, Dean, Carlson and McCormick to compete for a fourth outfielder spot with Alcántara.

He hasn't exactly proven himself in the spring thus far.

In 16 spring at-bats, Alcántara has just two hits, with a .364 OPS and a 50% strikeout rate. Abysmal numbers for the touted prospect.

To make matters worse, Shaw and Carlson are putting together much better appearances in their exhibition games. Shaw is batting .304 with a .718 OPS in 23 at-bats. Carlson has a .421 average with a 1.103 OPS in 19 at-bats.

Shaw was recently reported to be in the lead for the fourth outfielder spot, and could spell Suzuki against left-handed pitching in right field. In this case, Suzuki would be the designated hitter, and Moisés Ballesteros would not play against lefties.

If the season started right now, Alcántara would be in Triple-A again, waiting for his chance.

However, as is the case with any sport, injuries could pave a path for Alcántara to take a spot in the outfield. Also, he can very well improve his numbers in the couple of weeks left in spring training and make the roster outright.

With the outfield crunch, it could be now or never for the talented prospect entering his age-24 season.