Cubs Quickly Dump Recent Bullpen Addition as Phil Maton Returns

The Chicago Cubs were quick to move on from one of their most recent signings.

Ahead of their second meeting with the Reds on Saturday, the organization designated Jake Woodford for assignment. The decision came only a week after the Cubs chose to bring in Woodford after he was let go by the Brewers. They promptly called him up to the majors amid their long list of pitching injuries, but he failed to take advantage of the opportunity.

Woodford's one appearance came on Friday against the Reds. He went 2.0 innings of work and gave up 3 earned runs to put the Cubs behind. While he did manage to strike out three batters, it simply wasn't enough to counteract his five hits allowed, which included a home run.

Woodford has now been DFA'd again, opening the door for Phil Maton to make his return from injury. The Cubs placed Maton on the IL near the end of June with right knee tendinitis. It was his second stint on the IL this season.

Phil Maton Returns, But Will He Be Any Better?

Jun 13, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Phil Maton (88) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Chicago Cubs need any pitching help they can get, Phil Maton's return isn't going to excite many. One of the organization's big free-agent signings, Maton has arguably been their worst bullpen arm this season. He's recorded a concerning 6.08 ERA in his 30 outings, as his advanced numbers have plummeted across the board.

Maton was previously known for drawing his fair share of swings and misses. He had a 36.2 percent whiff rate last season, which has now dropped to 26.6 percent. Even more concerning, the righty is allowing a ton of hard contact. His 44.4 percent hard hit rate sits in just the 15th percentile.

An MLB veteran who has made it through some rough patches in the past, there is undoubtedly some hope that Maton can get back on track and live up to his lofty $14.5 million payday. His curveball and cutter can be very deadly when his command is right. Nevertheless, it's going to be interesting to see how long of a leash Craig Counsell continues to give him. The Cubs may not have many options at their disposal, but he's been that much of a liability at times.

Hey, maybe this stint on the IL has finally helped him figure some things out. He took the mound for a rehab assignment earlier this week and flashed some of the old Maton. Maybe that's a good sign!

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