Surprising Video Shows Matt Shaw Practicing at New Infield Position for Cubs

The Chicago Cubs went into the offseason wanting to change some things up in order to get to the next level, and that is exactly what they did in free agency with their infield.

Signing Alex Bregman to the highest AAV contract in franchise history, the Cubs landed a new third baseman for the next half decade to take over both on the field and in the clubhouse. While the excitement for Bregman is high, the questions began instantly after his signing.

The biggest of those questions, of course, was what happens with rising second-year infielder Matt Shaw, who occupied third base last season and excelled defensively while dealing with inconsistency on offense.

Matt Shaw | David Banks-Imagn Images

Everything both the team and Shaw have said to this point indicate a backup infield/utility role in 2026, but some have also speculated on possibly trading second baseman Nico Hoerner.

Despite being a fan favorite and glue to the clubhouse, Hoerner is entering a contract year and leaves at least a decision to make. Most are of the belief that Chicago is not likely to deal with him; however, a new video of Shaw taking ground balls is not going to do anything to quiet that speculation.

Matt Shaw spotted taking ground balls at second base for Cubs

Interestingly, Shaw was seen taking reps at the keystone with top-ten prospect James Triantos at shortstop, which, of course, very well could mean nothing, but it's hard not to take note of Shaw sharpening up his ability at second.

Some infield practice with Matt Shaw at 2nd, @JamesTriantos at SS and Coach @BSB_Blueprint at first. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/M756WxmrCr — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) January 21, 2026

By all accounts, Chicago would have to receive a massive return package to actually part ways with Hoerner, so it seems highly likely that the veteran is going to be playing for the Cubs by the time Opening Day rolls around.

Clearly though, Shaw is staying ready just in case that reality comes to fruition.

Shaw likely will be playing multiple positions for Chicago in 2026

Shaw getting reps at second base for the Cubs is not an indicator that the team is on the cusp of trading Hoerner, but it does confirm what both sides have said in that he will play around the diamond for the team this year.

Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The young star will see time as a backup infielder in whatever position needed, and may even find himself serving a bit in the outfield as well on an as-needed basis, the first time he would be doing that since his college days.

If Shaw can find some more offensive consistency while also providing value as a super utility player, he is going to have a great chance to help the team in some big ways this year.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Dansby Swanson Pinpoints The Biggest Thing Alex Bregman Brings To The Cubs

3 Realistic Free Agents To Fill Out The Cubs Roster

One Area Where The Cubs Desperately Need To Improve For 2026

Cubs Targeting Former AL Rookie of the Year Finalist