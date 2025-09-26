Why Cubs Need To Win Series Against Cardinals At Wrigley Field
The Chicago Cubs seemed to have only temporarily plugged the leak on their celebration charter after a 10-3 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday night. Their latest defeat was an 8-5 defeat to the Mets on Thursday night.
For the sixth time in their last seven games, the Cubs have lost.
Since clinching a playoff berth, the NL Wild Card leaders have won just one game, including a four-game sweep at the hands of the Cincinnati Reds. Both the Mets and the Reds are fighting for that third and final Wild Card spot to make the MLB Playoffs.
With the NL Central division crown out of reach for the Cubs, winning the final regular season series against rival the St. Louis Cardinals makes for a sweet send-off to the playoffs. Chicago hosts St. Louis in a three-game weekend series at Wrigley Field with a lot on the line still for the Cubs.
Another sweep to an NL Central opponent could put Chicago's grip on the top NL Wild Card spot in jeopardy. The San Diego Padres are hot on their tails as homefield advantage is critical. All three games in the best-of-three Wild Card round are hosted by the team with the better record.
Entering Friday, the Cubs are up on the Padres. A series win (or sweep) against the Cardinals helps thrust the 2016 World Series champions into having the entire first round being played at Wrigley Field.
Wrigley Field Has Been Special for the Cubs in 2025
Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong is among the many Cubs players this season about to debut in the MLB Playoffs next month. The All-Star recognizes how special the atmosphere is at Wrigley Field, especially come the postseason.
The 23-year-old athlete had commented after Wednesday night's game, "I love playing here, and I love it more and more each day. That sounds cliche, but it’s so, so true," said Crow-Armstrong. "Wrigley’s already got it in ‘em. Everybody that shows up — they’re ready to party."
The Cubs and the Padres both won their three-game series, 2-1, at home this season. Chicago took two of three at Wrigley and dropped two of three away from Wrigley. The home teams between the Cubs and Padres scored seven more runs in the series against each other, too.
Thus, it's a near dire circumstance for the Cubs, who have held a lead of the top NL Card spot for weeks now, to beat the Cardinals this weekend. Home-field advantage in the Wild Card round is on the line for Chicago.
MORE: How Cubs Can Clinch No. 4 NL Wild Card Seed In Cardinals Series Opener
The Cubs enters Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals 47-31 at home, as all but two of those 88 games were played at Wrigley Field. Despite missing the postseason last year for the fourth season in a row, the Cubs still posted a 44-37 record at home.
During the 4th of July weekend, the Cubs won two of three at Wrigley against the Cardinals. Chicago outscored St. Louis 30-9 in that series. More than 40,000 fans were in attendance at each of three games as well.
Crow-Armstrong also added, "Everybody knows that we’re getting close to October baseball, and with that feeling in the air, being able to embrace that is the most fun thing ever."
The season series between the Cubs and Cardinals is tied at 5-5. Whoever takes two of three this weekend could be winning more than just the final regular series.
For Chicago, they could also be winning the top NL Wild Card and home-field advantage against their first-round playoff opponent.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Shota Imanaga’s Struggles Fuel Growing Concern After Latest Start
Long Ball Could Be The New Curse For Chicago Cubs
Cubs Insider Hints Nightmare Injury Update For Rookie Cade Horton May Be Coming