ESPN Ranks Cubs 11th In World Series Pressure Index: Should They Be Higher?
After clinching a playoff berth, the Chicago Cubs ended their postseason drought of five years. Unfortunately, in their last series, the Cubs did not look like a playoff team against the Cincinnati Reds.
And now Cincinnati have slighted NL Wild Card leading Chicago one more time since getting swept in their recent four-game series. The Reds placed tenth in ESPN's "Ranking Teams by World Series Pressure," with the Cubs one spot behind at 11th on the list.
ESPN's pressure index formula factors both 'drought pressure" and "knock-knock pressure." It also takes into account "flickering star pressure," "exodus pressure," and "father-time pressure." ESPN's ranking "includes every team that currently has at least a 5% chance at making the postseason, per our daily simulations."
The Cubs NL Central foe to the north of them ranked at the top of the pressure index rankings among playoff teams. The Milwaukee Brewers accumulated a pressure index of 109.5 on the list. Their last pennant was in 1982 and their last World Series win came in 1957.
MORE: Cubs Magic Number To Clinch Top Wild Card Berth Stuck After Padres Win
Should the Cubs pressure index be higher or lower?
One could argue that Chicago's new title window is just beginning to be propped open. The Cubs, who have a pressure index of 99.2, haven't made the playoffs since 2020. They made the postseason three times in the four seasons since their last World Series win in 2016.
Many experts believed that the Cubs would win the NL Central, as additions like Kyle Tucker made the team a viable threat to overtake the Milwaukee Brewers. However, that has not happened yet.
Tucker is a potential free agent after this season. That detail gets weighed into the Cubs' 99.9 pressure index, which is just 1.3 lower than the Reds' mark of 101.2 this year. Teams like the Reds, New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers, and the Philadelphia Phillies have all gone longer than the Cubs since they all last won the World Series.
Teams like the Phillies (101.4) are higher than the Cubs because they have more stars slated to be a free agent, like former Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber. In addition, Philadelphia could also lose Ranger Suarez and J.T. Realmuto.
According to Bradford Doolittle's pressure index rankings, he had high hopes for Chicago. "The Cubs entered the season as the NL Central favorite, and although it's been a strong campaign on the North Side, they are looking at a wild-card berth. That's progress -- the Cubs had missed the playoffs four years running -- and expectations remain high."
MORE: Cubs' Struggling Slugger Hasn't Had A Hit For A Month
Chicago has a nice core such as rookie starting pitcher Cade Horton. In addition to their young ace, the Cubs also have a pair of 23-year-old players in center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and third baseman Matt Shaw.
Sure, there's pressure to make the World Series this season and win it. But a pressure index is merely a number. With a roster of established talent and an ownership group that has the ability to invest in the players should they chose to (although sometimes not willing to), the Cubs are less pressed to have to win it all in 2025.
In other words, Chicago is fine just where they are at relative to other MLB teams.
