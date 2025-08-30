Will Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong's Likely 30/30 Season Be A Disappointment?
The Chicago Cubs are coming off an impressive win against the Colorado Rockies in which their offense finally got going.
Even though this is an offense that has struggled immensely in the second half of the season, a trip to Colorado to face the Rockies might be what the doctor ordered for the Cubs.
In the first half of the year, this was one of the best units in baseball all-around. With the ability to hit for power, contact, and run the bases, Chicago was a hard team to get out. Furthermore, the depth of their lineup was extremely impressive.
MORE: Should Cubs Pull Trigger On Offseason Target Walker Buehler After Shock Release?
Unfortunately, that has taken a bad turn in the second half of the campaign. The Cubs are scoring a run less per game, and it’s easy to see why they have struggled to win games at times. Without the pitching to make up for it, some losses for Chicago haven't been pretty.
One of the reasons for their struggles offensively was their two All-Stars slumping at the same time. Both Kyle Tucker and Pete-Crow Armstrong have had terrible second halves of the season, and going into a funk was far from ideal.
Tucker's struggles might have been injury-related, but Crow-Armstrong's are a bit more concerning. Despite the struggles, he is still nearing a great milestone, but it could have been a lot more.
Will a 30/30 Season for PCA Feel Disappointing?
Before the All-Star break, the talented center fielder of Chicago was firmly in the mix in the NL MVP conversation. In the first half of the year, he slashed .265/.302/.544 with 25 home runs, 71 RBI, and 27 stolen bases.
With production like that, it felt like Crow-Armstrong would not be able to accomplish a 30/30 season, but a 40/40 campaign felt realistic as well. Unfortunately, even as September closes in, the All-Star still has yet to accomplish the feat of a 30/30 season.
MORE: Chicago Cubs Game Preview (8/30/25)
Since the break, he has slashed .222/.264/.385 with three home runs, 12 RBI, and four stolen bases. While the power numbers are way down, he has also struggled to get on base to be a factor on the bases paths.
Even though he has been able to get over the 30 stolen base plateau, he is still two away from reaching the 30/30 in home runs. While he should reach this impressive milestone, the 2025 campaign will feel like it could have been a lot more for Crow-Armstrong, barring a crazy September.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News