Where Does Cubs First-Round Pick Ethan Conrad And Others Land In The Newest Prospect Rankings?
The Chicago Cubs have done a great job in recent years of upgrading their farm system, now boasting one of the more highly ranked minor league systems in baseball.
This is reflected in the MLB Pipeline Top 100 prospect lists, which were updated following the 2025 MLB Draft and the MLB trade deadline, both of which occurred in July. The Cubs are well represented on the list with four players being featured.
Outfielder Owen Caissie is the highest-ranked player, coming in at No. 45. Next is catcher/first baseman Moises Ballesteros, who is at No. 52. Both players are currently at Triple-A Iowa, knocking on the door of the MLB.
At No. 62 is middle infielder Jefferson Rojas. Starting pitcher Jaxon Wiggins is No. 84, rounding out the list of Cubs players who are in the top 100 prospects in baseball.
With third baseman Matt Shaw and starting pitcher Cade Horton both graduating from prospect status this year, the team’s top 30 list has seen some major changes as well.
The aforementioned quartet is the top four prospects in the organization now. Outfielder Kevin Alcantara has slipped one spot, falling behind Wiggins and no longer being featured on the MLB Pipeline Top 100.
Right behind him, at No. 6 in the organization’s top 30, is the team’s first-round pick from the 2025 MLB Draft, Ethan Conrad. The sweet-swinging lefty out of Wake Forest has already gotten his professional career underway at Rookie Ball after being selected No. 17 overall and signing for a $3,563,100 bonus.
How many Cubs draft picks made the top 30 rankings?
He provides some defensive versatility, possessing the athleticism and speed to adequately play all three outfield spots. His arm strength isn’t great, likely making him a fit best for right field, but he can also play first base.
Conrad possesses the kind of size to develop more than just average power, especially if he can improve his pitch selection. Right now, he is prone to swinging at a lot of pitches outside of the zone and doesn’t put the ball in the air a ton when he is pulling it.
But, the upside is there for him to develop into a great player for Chicago long-term.
Rounding out the top 10 after Conrad is first baseman Jonathan Long, versatile infielder Pedro Ramirez, right-handed pitcher Brandon Birdsell and utility man James Triantos, who has been heading in the wrong direction in the rankings recently.
2025 second-round pick, outfielder Kane Kepley, comes in at No. 12 on the list and is playing in Single-A. Fourth-round pick Kaleb Wing, a right-handed pitcher, is No. 14 and at Rookie Ball with Conrad.
Outfielder Josiah Hartshorn, their sixth-round pick this year, is ranked No. 15. Third-round pick Dominick Reed, a right-handed pitcher, comes in at No. 18. Kade Snell, an outfielder selected in the fifth round, is already at High-A and ranked No. 20.
That is six draft picks added to the top 30 of the Cubs prospects rankings, replenishing a system that has been dipped into as a source of assets to acquire upgrades for the Major League roster.
