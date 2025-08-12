Cubs Place Four Prospects On MLB's Newly Updated List of Baseballs Top 100
The Chicago Cubs' pipeline is looking good with four prospects in the top-100 of the latest MLB prospect rankings, led by outfielder Owen Caissie at No.45 who has been on the organizations' radar all season.
He is joined by Moisés Ballesteros, Jefferson Rojas, and Jaxon Wiggins.
The Cubs are showing how well rounded they are with developing multiple positions as all four are utilized for different positions on defense, including a pitcher (Wiggins). There are some ball clubs, like the Texas Rangers, who only have one prospect in the top-100, but the Cubs like to be overachievers.
Outfielder Owen Caissie - No. 45
Caissie started his minor league career back in 2021 and has been in Triple-A for the past two seasons. It's only a matter of time before he makes it into a major league dugout. He is posting career high numbers across the board with a slash line of .288/.390/.564 with 21 homers, 50 RBI, and even more walks drawn (53).
This is the second time in his minor league career that he has posted a slugging percentage over .500, but his first was back in Double-A and still not higher than a .564. It is easy to see what the Cubs love about this guy.
Catcher Moisés Ballesteros - No. 52
The 21-year-old has been playing in the minors since the '21 season and has slowly climbed the ranks to Triple-A Iowa. His OPS is creeping up on .900 this season with a slash line of .329/.390/.493. The Venezuelan native has 10 home runs to go with his 61 RBI and 36 drawn walks this year.
Ballestros and Caissie are the only two of the four that have made it to Triple-A yet, so their debut is drawing closer and closer each time they step up to the plate.
Infielder Jefferson Rojas - No. 62
The 20-year-old from the Dominican Republic has been used all over the infield, but primarily at shortstop. He has also suited up for significant time at second base and designated hitter. While he hasn't played much at third, he wouldn't necessarily be out of practice there.
Rojas hasn't found his groove in Double-A quite yet, but this year he is posting a slash mark of .250/.354/.430 with 11 homers and 55 RBI. His time will come and the Cubs will make sure to keep bringing him along slowly, but surely.
Right-Handed Pitcher Jaxon Wiggins No. 84
Wiggins is the lone pitcher that cracked the top-100 for the Cubs. The 6-foot-6 righty was rightfully promoted to Double-A this season as he is posting an ERA of 2.02 in his second season in the minor leagues. He is holding the batting average to an impressive .151 with 79 strikeouts in just over 62 innings of work on the season.
Even though Wiggins is still with Double-A Knoxville it wouldn't be surprising to see him promoted to Triple-A before the season is over, and he could be one the organization uses sooner rather than later.
