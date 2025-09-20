White Sox Help Trim Cubs Magic Number To Clinch Top Wild Card Seed
The Chicago Cubs are making their road to clinching the top wild card seed in the National League a difficult one.
Chicago and Cincinnati traded runs for the first five innings of the game, as they were tied at 4-4 going into the sixth. There, the Reds scored three runs in the frame to take a three-run lead they never gave up in a 7-4 victory. The Cubs got power from Dansby Swanson and Matt Shaw, both of which hit home runs. Shaw also drove in two runs.
The Reds wore out Cubs starter Shota Imanaga, who gave up four hits and four runs (three earned) in five innings. Porter Hodge absorbed the punishment in the decisive sixth inning, as he allowed three hits and three runs.
After the loss, the Cubs had to keep their eyes on the San Diego Padres to see if they got any help in clinching their desired playoff seed.
Cubs No. 4 Seed Magic Number
The magic number is the combination of Cubs wins and San Diego Padres losses, who have the inside track on the No. 2 seed. Entering the game, a quick check of the math showed that the Cubs’ magic number to clinch that seed was five. That No. 4 seed comes with a home playoff series in the wild card round. Because of how that round is set up, there is no travel for the home team, as all three games of the best-of-3 series are at home.
The Padres were in Chicago, oddly enough, to face the White Sox in a three-game series. So, the Cubs were counting on their South Side rivals to help them out.
The White Sox did the Cubs a solid, beating the Padres, 4-3. So, the magic number to clinch that No. 4 seed for the Cubs is four.
The Milwaukee Brewers continue to lead the National League Central race. But Milwaukee lost to St. Louis on Friday, allowing the Cubs to remain in the race to win the division, at least mathematically. Chicago’s loss did drop Milwaukee’s magic number to clinch to three.
The Cubs are seeking their first trip to the World Series since 2016, when they ended the franchise’s 100-plus year drought and ended the “curse of the Billy Goat” with a seven-game series victory over the Cleveland Guardians.
Chicago Cubs Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch No. 4 Seed: 4
Chicago Cubs Games Remaining: 8
Chicago Cubs Remaining Schedule: Sept. 20-21, at Cincinnati; Sept. 23-25 vs. New York Mets; Sept. 26-28, vs. St. Louis.
NL Wild Card Race (after Sept. 19)
Chicago Cubs: 88-66 (8.0 games ahead)
San Diego Padres: 83-71 (3.0 games ahead)
New York Mets: 80-74 (last wild card berth)
Cincinnati Reds: 78-76 (2.0 games behind final berth)
NL Central Update
Milwaukee Brewers: 94-60 (clinched playoff berth)
Chicago Cubs: 88-66 (6.0 games behind)
Brewers Magic Number to clinch NL Central: 3
Milwaukee Brewers Remaining Schedule (8 games): Sept. 20-21, at St. Louis; Sept. 22-24 at San Diego; Sept. 26-28, vs. Cincinnati.
