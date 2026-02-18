Way Too Early Predictions of the 2026 NL Central Standings

It had been a quiet offseason for the Chicago Cubs until the last month. Now, the Cubs have an additional arm for their pitching staff with a trade for Edward Cabrera, and have arguably one of the best all-around third basemen in the league in Alex Bregman.

There was plenty of criticism surrounding what Chicago had done since their season ended back in October, but now the team looks like a frontrunner for the National League Central title. The Cubs were a 92-win ballclub last season, but were unfortunately in the same division as the No.1 team in baseball.

Since the Milwaukee Brewers took the division with 97 wins, Chicago went through the wild card round in the postseason, but that story will not read the same in 2026.

The Cubs are not only going to win the division but will flip the script on the Brewers with one of the best records in baseball. This team means business, with both Jed Hoyer and Craig Counsell ready to win now. Their roster can do it, and with key offseason acquisitions, they are going to get it done.

2026 NL Central Standings

Even though the NL Central consisted of three postseason qualifiers in 2025, the same fate will not be the case in 2026. It seems likely that the Reds will be in contention for the bottom wild card spot once again, but the Brewers are going to miss the playoffs entirely.

1. Chicago Cubs

2. Cincinnati Reds

3. Pittsburgh Pirates

4. Milwaukee Brewers

5. St. Louis Cardinals

Division standings explained

The Cubs have only gotten better since their season ended. Yes, they lost Kyle Tucker to the reigning world champions. However, the acquisition of Alex Bregman outweighs what Tucker took with him to Los Angeles.

Not only did Chicago gain a better defender, but also an all-around offensive threat whose postseason experience is going to be crucial this season. Bregman has nine consecutive trips to the playoffs with three appearances (two wins) in the Fall Classic.

At the end of 2025, the Reds snuck into the playoffs, where they were then destroyed by the Dodgers. This team struggled with slugging in 2025, so they added Eugenio Suárez, who hit nearly 50 homers last year, to complement the 118 runners brought in.

The Pirates are going to climb up the rankings this year and could easily finish over .500 after key additions to their hitting lineup this offseason. Brandon Lowe, Marcell Ozuna, and Ryan O'Hearn will headline their offense in 2026.

The most shocking team on this list is easily the Brewers, as they will see a major drop off and go from the best team in baseball to an unlikely playoff birth. They not only won't have Freddy Peralta pitching for them next season, but also won't have Caleb Durbin, who hit .256 last season

While the Brewers will drop multiple spots in the division, they won't finish last. The Cardinals made it clear they are in a rebuild after trading most of their veterans, as Sonny Gray, William Contreras, Nolan Arenado, and Brendan Donovan will all be playing for different franchises in 2026.

The Cubs roster is locked and loaded with numerous Silver Slugger and Gold Glove winners. This is an elite defense that will be a nightmare for hitters this season and could be the team that everyone is rooting for to take down the Dodgers.

