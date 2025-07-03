Chicago Cubs Have Potential Trade Options to Upgrade from Matt Shaw
The Chicago Cubs have one of the most productive lineups in baseball, ranking near the top of the league in several offensive categories.
Right fielder Kyle Tucker has been everything the team had hoped for and more as the center piece of the lineup. Acquired from the Houston Astros in an offseason trade, he has lived up to expectations.
Next to him in the outfielder, center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has emerged as a bona fide star. His improvements at the plate have elevated him to another status, turning into a true five-tool player.
Designated hitter Seiya Suzuki and catcher Carson Kelly are both in the midst of career seasons.
Shortstop Dansby Swanson has had his moments and left fielder Ian Happ remains as consistently productive as ever. Second baseman Nico Hoerner remains a contact machine at the plate and stellar defender at the keystone.
This is a lineup that is as deep as any in baseball, but there is one glaring hole: third base.
The Cubs went with star prospect Matt Shaw to begin the season at the hot corner, but sent him to Triple-A when he struggled.
Upon his return, he looked to have figured things out, but he is struggling again. Overall, Chicago third basemen have an OPS of .555 on the season with one home run.
Long-term confidence in Shaw has not waned, but in the midst of a playoff race with championship aspirations, the Cubs could look to make a move ahead of the MLB trade deadline to upgrade at third base.
For Chicago, there are several options who could be available.
“Given the Cubs’ designs on making a deep run into October, adding an established third baseman would seem to be in play. Among the options are Colorado’s Ryan McMahon, Arizona’s Eugenio Suárez and the Angels’ Yoán Moncada,” wrote Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
Suarez and Moncada are both on expiring contracts, set to become free agents after the season.
With Tucker also set to hit the market, going all-in on rentals and then re-evaluating things in the winter does make some sense, especially if they are confident in Shaw eventually figuring things out and being the long-term answer at the hot corner.
Both offer legitimate power at the plate as well.
McMahon is under contract through 2027, providing insurance in case Shaw doens’t pan out. He has been a stellar defender at third base and is consistent at the plate, with an OPS+ between 93 and 98 in four consecutive campaigns coming into the year.
All three would currently be upgrades on Shaw, who is having some struggles adjusting to life as a Big Leaguer, as any youngster would.
Also, keep an eye on Alex Bregman as a potential target should the Boston Red Sox decide to sell.
Chicago made a run at him in free agency and could be interested again if he is put on the market.
