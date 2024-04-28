D-backs Waste Cecconi's Terrific Start in Loss to Mariners
Slade Cecconi turned in the best start of his young career, but it wasn't enough for the Diamondbacks to avoid their second straight loss to the Seattle Mariners. Cecconi held Seattle to one run in six innings, striking out a career high eight batters. However, he got no run support as the D-backs hitters were silenced in a 3-1 loss.
"We got to be better, we got to find a way to get it done," said a frustrated Torey Lovullo. "It's not going to fix itself. We got to keep working, keep grinding, and it's going to happen but it's not going to happen by accident. We got to make it happen. That'll be the main theme that I want to keep following until it starts to turn around."
With Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodríguez sidelined for the foreseeable future, Cecconi has stepped up to fill the hole in the rotation. Entering the year with zero quality starts in his career, he has recorded one in each of his past two starts. He's allowed just three runs in his last 12 innings pitched with 11 strikeouts to one walk. The D-backs will need the rookie right-hander to continue to deliver strong starts as they try to navigate a tough section of their schedule with an injured starting rotation.
"Slade's been throwing the ball extremely well," said Lovullo. "He's worked hard to get on this type of a run, he gave us six unbelievable innings. He deserves to be talked about. Unfortunately, we didn't get the job done, we lost this baseball game."
The D-backs offense sputtered once again, scoring just one run for the third game in a row. Facing George Kirby, one of the best young starters in the game, they were in for a tough night. The first inning ultimately set the tone, as Kirby punched out the side with overpowering fastballs. Kirby fanned a career-high 12 batters in seven scoreless innings.
Cecconi matched Kirby with zeros through the first four innings, retiring 12 of the first 14 hitters he faced. The Mariners scratched a run home off him in the fifth, as Mitch Garver doubled in the right field corner and Luke Raley singled him home. The Mariners tacked on two more runs against Bryce Jarvis, who pitched in his seventh game in 14 days, on Ty France's second home run of the season. Those runs proved critical, as the D-backs scored in the following half-inning on a Jake McCarthy RBI triple to the right-center gap.
The D-backs will have to figure out how to jumpstart their offense in the series finale against the Mariners. Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt takes the mound for Arizona, while Seattle sends Logan Gilbert. First pitch at T-Mobile Park will be at 1:10 PM Arizona time.