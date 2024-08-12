A Deeper Look at Merrill Kelly's Fantastic Return from Injury
The Arizona Diamondbacks saw the fantastic return of one of their key players in yesterday's game, as Merrill "The Mainstay" Kelly went to work against the Philadelphia Phillies. His dominant return deserves a deeper look.
Most fans would have been content with a silent but solid return from Kelly, as a long-term injury certainly put him on a pitch limit in his first outing. That, however, is not what Diamondbacks fans got from the veteran right-hander.
Merrill Kelly went 5 innings against the Phillies, allowing only 2 runs, both of which came in the first inning. The opposing bats also weren't threatening as much as we have grown used to from such a potent Philly lineup. They tallied only 3 hits and 2 walks, continuing a brutal offensive series against the Diamondbacks.
"I felt good." said Kelly after his outing. "3 months off, I've just been watching the team be as good as they have been...it feels good to be back."
It certainly seemed like Kelly had some rust to work off early in the ballgame, allowing his only 2 runs in the first inning, but the right-hander gave a different reason. "I don't know if it was rust. Maybe rushed would be a better word. I was just moving a little fast, getting the adrenaline moving again. When that third inning hit...it was like riding a bike."
Taking a deeper look under the hood, there are certainly some sample size issues at play. For someone who has only just made his 5th start of the year in August, the expected metrics can be a little bit wonky. However, it is important to mention that Kelly has only a .218 Babip, due for some regression, as well as a 3.75 FIP, compared to only a 2.43 ERA.
The other peripherals are absolutely stellar. Kelly is generating the strikeout whilst limiting walks at a career-best rate. His 2 walks in yesterday's game are tied for the 2nd most he has allowed this year, but it keeps his stellar 2.43 BB/9 intact.
Kelly is also stranding runners at a career-high clip (disregarding 2020) at 84%. This paired with a 48.8% Ground Ball rate, also a career-high, looks to be a big tool in getting out of tough spots.
"It was a sense of accomplishment" said Kelly on ysterday's start. "The three months that have gone past. The rehab and the ups and downs that that brings. To be able to finish the 5th and to give us a lead is what I was most proud of."
With Merrill Kelly's return to the rotation, the Diamondbacks have finally completed the rotation puzzle that they had planned to run with before the year. The capabilities of the starters that are now on the active roster go head to head with the best rotations in MLB, and with the D-Backs offense being on a league-wide tear, things are clicking into place.
The Diamondbacks are now only 3.5 games behind the Dodgers for the NL West lead, and are currently tied for the 1st Wild Card spot. They havent showed any signs of slowing down yet.