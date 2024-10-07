Arizona Diamondbacks 2024 Player Review: Scott McGough
This article is part of a series chronicling the individual seasons of players that appeared for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2024. Reviews for players that still have rookie eligibility for 2025 will appear in our prospects season reviews. Players are presented in the reverse order of their aWAR, which is the average of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs WAR.
Scott McGough, RHP, age 34
2024 Contract Status: Year two of free agent deal, $3 million
Right-hand reliever Scott McGough entered the 2024 season coming off a mixed 2023 campaign. Signed to a two-year deal after a successful stint in Japan working as a closer, it was hoped he might turn into a late inning option for Torey Lovullo.
He had some success during the middle part of the season, but never was able to fully establish himself in that kind of a role. When he was able to command his 93 MPH fastball and set up his splitter he had success. But too often the command just wasn't there.
Still, he endured a heavy workload of over 70 innings, often being asked to record more than three outs. In mid-September he was placed on the injured list with shoulder inflammation, ending his season and causing him to miss the Postseason.
McGough came into spring training healed and well rested, eager to improve on his previous season. In eight Cactus League games he gave up just two runs on seven hits, two walks, and nine strikeouts.
The regular season started off well for McGough, throwing four scoreless innings in three games to begin the year. Things quickly went off the rails for him from there however. He allowed runs in eight of his next 12 games, getting charged with three losses and two blown saves in the process.
He balked in the go-ahead run in an extra inning game against the Yankees on April 3rd. An RBI double by Aaron Judge followed to put the Yankees up 6-4. With a depleted bench due to Geraldo Perdomo's injury, Torey Lovullo was forced to let McGough hit in the bottom of the 11th. With one run already in, and two on, two out, the reliever struck out looking in his first and only MLB at-bat.
McGough took the loss in extras again on April 5 against Atlanta, giving up a leadoff single to score the "ghost runner" in a 6-5 loss.
On April 8 in Colorado, Zac Gallen handed him a 4-3 lead in the sixth inning. McGough only got two outs, giving up three runs on two hits and two walks. On April 22 in St. Louis he gave up the tying run in the seventh inning with the D-backs leading 3-2. They eventually lost that game 5-3.
That was pretty much the end of any high-leverage situations for McGough. He did get a win in the infamous "Bee Game" despite giving up a run in the top of the 10th. After giving up a couple of garbage time runs on May 3, he was optioned to Triple-A Reno with a 6.75 ERA in 16 innings of work.
From that point, McGough was shuttled back and forth several times between Reno and the major league ball club. Much to his credit, he worked hard in Reno, posting a 3.22 ERA in 36 innings. He also accepted his role as a veteran leader with the younger players there.
McGough was called back up to the majors three more times, spending much of June with the club. He made one appearance in August, and three in September. With his role limited to mop-up appearances, he still struggled to prevent runs, posting an 8.10 ERA from June 8 onwards.
2025 Outlook
The Diamondbacks hold a $4 million club option with a $750K buyout. The team will almost certainly decline that option, making McGough a free agent for the 2025 season. McGough is known as a hard worker and good clubhouse guy. It's always possible the team may bring him back on a minor league deal.