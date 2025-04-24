Brandon Pfaadt is Forging a Breakout Season Despite the Odds
Arizona Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt has been dominant to start 2025. In his third major league season, the recently extended star is breaking out in a big way.
Coming off consecutive seasons with a 4.71 ERA or higher, Pfaadt has found his worth in being an innings-eater, but his talent was clear regardless of the numbers. His FIP (3.61) during the 2024 season was over a full run lower than his final ERA tally, as were his expected ERA (3.78) and expected FIP (3.58).
During Tuesday evening's matchup with the Rays, the 26-year-old Pfaadt dominated. He went six innings of one-run ball, striking out five hitters and only allowing a free pass on a hit-by-pitch. It was his third consecutive outing allowing one or fewer earned runs, bringing his season ERA down to a stellar 2.73.
"[The win] was all set up by what Brandon Pfaadt was able to do. Six outstanding innings, got nicked up just for that one run, and then really went to work starting to mix in some twos and fours, some really nice sliders, sweepers, and you know we were able to take the lead and build off of him," manager Torey Lovullo said during Tuesday's postgame press conference.
The outing was set up around his sinker, a pitch which he has thrown 18% of the time throughout 2025. "At first, I didn't feel the best, but I think the fastball command felt terrible at the beginning of the game, and I think that's where the sinker comes into play, and it's a huge advantage to have and start throwing that. So we threw that a lot today," Pfaadt told media, including Jack Sommers of Arizona Diamondbacks On SI.
Out of 93 total pitches, the righty threw 31 sinkers to only 16 four-seam fastballs, a pitch which he normally relies on 29% of the time, the most of any of his five-pitch arsenal. The early realization of the lack of four-seam command gave Pfaadt a chance to work the fastball back in throughout the later stages of the game.
Pfaadt continued, "We were able to jump back on the four-seam [fastball] and we just got that thing rolling, so it felt good. Once we settled in, Gabi [Moreno] was great back there and was able to calm us down and keep us on track."
Torey Lovullo continued, "Staying away from that big inning is always what a pitcher is trying to do and get to. I don't think [Pfaadt] really puts himself into harm's way by walking batters. He's always in the pocket, he's always around the zone, he's always following a game plan. He's always one pitch away from getting out and getting back into a little bit of a rhythm so that's been him."
It wasn't just the early lack of command working against the right-hander, but also the Rays' lineup contruction. Tampa Bay stacked seven left-handed bats in the lineup, something which has been a trend against Pfaadt through his first five starts.
In 2023, he had a platoon advantage against hitters 54% of the time. 2024 was similar, with 49% of at-bats coming against right handers. This year, however, Pfaadt has held the platoon advantage only 27% of the time through his first 115 plate appearances.
"That's been the key all year. Teams are throwing all their lefties against our righties. So I think all five starts have been that case, and we're figuring out ways to become better against those lefties," Pfaadt said.
While he may not be in Cy Young conversations yet, what Brandon Pfaadt has shown through his first five starts proves that he is blossoming into the frontline starter which many saw inside of him during the minor leagues.
His next start projects to come against the Braves on Sunday, April 27 at Chase Field.