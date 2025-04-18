Can Diamondbacks Continue Hot Streak with Second Chance vs Cubs?
The Arizona Diamondbacks have won seven of their last eight games, and have won three straight series, finishing a sweep of the Miami Marlins on Thursday.
They'll have a tough road ahead, with a 25-game stretch of stiff competition looming. They'll have to face the Mets, Braves, Phillies, Dodgers and red-hot Giants in this stretch, but it all begins with a three-game set with the Chicago Cubs.
Arizona split their opening series against the Cubs 2-2 at Chase Field to begin 2025. There was plenty of poor pitching, defensive miscues and offensive incosnsitency.
But the D-backs are now 12-7 on the season, and the Cubs match their win total, but with two more losses at 12-9. Chicago has been a generally tough out in 2025.
Probable Pitching Matchups
Wednesday, April 18, 11:20 a.m. - RHP Corbin Burnes vs RHP Colin Rea
The D-backs have yet to see the dominant version of Corbin Burnes, as he's pitched to a 5.28 ERA and walked nine in 15.1 innings. He hasn't racked up the whiffs or strikeouts, and his trademark cutter hasn't been the dominant pitch it is known to be.
Still, Burnes was able to grit out a sturdy Quality Start his last time up, facing his former club. If that is a sign of any momentum, the D-backs could be in for some of his best work yet. He does sport a 2-5 record against the Cubs all-time, but he's pitched to a 3.36 ERA and has been the victim of some tough losses in Chicago.
Righty Colin Rea has spent time as both a starter and reliever in his seven-year career. He made his first start of the season against the Dodgers on April 13, spanning just 3.2 innings, but allowing only one run and striking out five. That was his first earned run of the season, as his ERA sits at 1.00.
Rea throws a deep arsenal, with six pitches in his mix. He primarily utilizes a mid-90s four-seam, but also tosses a sweeper, cutter and sinker, with the occasional splitter and curve.
Saturday, April 19, 11:20 a.m. - RHP Zac Gallen vs RHP Ben Brown
Zac Gallen has split his outings equally between excellent and sub-par this season. To open the 2025 season, he went just four innings, allowing four hits, four walks and four runs against this Cubs squad.
Gallen most recently delivered a six-inning Quality Start, allowing two runs in the first inning but recovering and settling in well as the D-backs came back to defeat the Brewers. He has a 4.64 ERA on the season, but has struck out 24 batters in 21.1 innings.
25-year-old Ben Brown has made four appearances (three starts), and has generally struggled to a 5.09 ERA. However, his last outing was a six-inning shutout over the mighty Dodgers.
Brown throws mostly a 95+ MPH four-seam and a sharp curve. He's thrown a handful of fast changeups, but is mainly a two-pitch arm. He's faced the D-backs only once, allowing one run over six innings in 2024.
Sunday, April 20, 11:20 a.m. - RHP Merrill Kelly vs RHP Jameson Taillon
Merrill Kelly has been exceptional since his career-low start against the Yankees. Because of that nine-run start, his ERA sits at 5.57, but he's delivered back-to-back Quality Starts, and allowed only three earned runs in his folloing 12 innings of work.
Most recently, Kelly cruised through six innings in Miami, giving up just one run and punching out nine. He faced the Cubs on day two of the season and offered four free passes, but still managed 5.1 innings of one-run ball.
Taillon has made four starts this season, and has a 5.40 ERA. He faced the D-backs in the opening series, and was smacked around for six earned runs over 4.1 innings, thanks to nine hits and two homers.
He features six pitches, relying mostly on a lower-90s four-seam. He splits pitches somewhat evenly between a sweeper, cutter and curve, and keeps a sinker and changeup in his back pocket. He's not a heavy strikeout arm, but can garner plenty of swing-and-miss.
Bullpens
The Diamondbacks have had to use their high-leverage arms in back-to-back games, with both A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez throwing Thursday. Puk collected the save against Miami on 23 pitches, and will likely be down Friday.
Arizona's bullpen has looked quite solid, despite suffering their first hiccup on Thursday, but ultimately managed to get the job done.
Chicago has seen some up-and-down performances by closer Ryan Pressley, but they did not play a game Thursday. Both Pressly and setup men Porter Hodge and Julian Merryweather have not pitched since Tuesday. All three of those arms have a 3.00 ERA or better.
Offense
The top half of the D-backs lineups has been very hot. Corbin Carroll (1.065 OPS), Josh Naylor (.979 OPS), Pavin Smith (1.236 OPS) and Geraldo Perdomo (.919 OPS) helped power the D-backs to 21 runs over their past three games in Miami.
Arizona would likely like to get more production out of the Lourdes Gurriel Jr.-Eugenio Suárez duo in the bottom half of their order, as both are hitting below .150.
The Cubs are led by a powerful trio of hitters in Kyle Tucker (.988 OPS), Michael Busch (.927) OPS and Seiya Suzuki (.905 OPS). Tucker tormented Arizona in the opening series, with five hits, including a pair of home runs and six RBI.
Former Diamondback Carson Kelly is slashing .407/.575/.963 in limited playing time (40 plate appearances), including his first career cycle on March 31.