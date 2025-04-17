Diamondbacks Hold On Behind Rodríguez for Sweep of Marlins
The Arizona Diamondbacks completed a three-game sweep of the Miami Marlins, holding on for a 6-4 win despite some poor defense and a rough sixth inning. Eduardo Rodríguez pitched well, and the bullpen did just enough. The Marlins out-hit Arizona 13-5.
After being spotted an early 2-0 lead, Rodríguez allowed a weak single to lead off the game, but dialed up a double play ball to the next batter. Tim Tawa couldn't handle the ball, and both runners were ruled safe. A double off the bat of Eric Wagaman afforded the Marlins their first run.
However, Rodríguez was able to collect a trio of strikeouts to limit the damage. That trend would continue as the game progressed. He struck out three more in the second inning to work around two more weak singles.
Rodríguez allowed his first true earned run in the fourth, as Rob Brantly singled home a leadoff double by Javier Sanoja. Wagaman then reached to open the fifth on a throwing error by Eugenio Suárez, and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
In all, Rodríguez's day was successful, pitching 5.1 innings and punching out nine batters. He allowed three runs on 10 hits — but only one was earned. Of his 10 hits, eight were singles, and he didn't walk a batter.
Arizona's offense got off to yet another hot start. Corbin Carroll struck out to lead off the game, but the pitch got away and he reached first safely, extending his on-base streak to 19 games. Carroll then stole second and third, and scored on a sacrifice fly.
After that, Pavin Smith sent another ball deep for a 2-0 lead. Smith later doubled in Geraldo Perdomo in the third.
Smith was down in the count 0-2, but got a fastball and was able to react. The Jupiter Florida native spoke with Jody Jackson after the game. "I always love coming to Miami to see family, it's good vibes. It's a great series sweep for us, it's just a good thing to start this road trip off good"
In 55 plate appearances Smith is now batting .404/.491/.745, with three homers and 10 RBI on the season.
Tim Tawa walked and stole a base in the fourth, and Carroll singled him in. Perdomo followed with another single to score Carroll and make it 5-1.
Carroll stole three bases on the day, and the D-backs stole six total. They managed a franchise-record five steals through the first four innings.
Josh Naylor hit his third solo home run in as many games in the fifth inning for Arizona's sixth run, but the scoring stalled there.
The bullpen showed some signs of bending, as right-hander Ryan Thompson finished Rodríguez's sixth inning, but loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh. Fireballer Justin Martinez then walked the first batter he faced to bring the score to 6-4, with the run charged to Thompson.
However, lefty Jalen Beeks tossed a scoreless eighth with a trio of punchouts, and A.J. Puk worked around a leadoff double to close down the contest and complete the sweep.
Arizona will head to Wrigley Field in Chicago next, for a three-game set with the Cubs. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 11:20 a.m. MST.