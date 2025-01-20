Can Jorge Barrosa Take Advantage of Potential Opportunity?
This article is part of a series reviewing the projections for each member of the Arizona Diamondbacks 40-man roster, as well as select prospects and non-roster invitees. The order of presentation was chosen using a random number generator.
The projection is comprised of the average of ZiPS and Steamer rate statistic projections, which can be found on FanGraphs. The playing time projections are our own, based on our estimates. As the D-backs make further moves throughout the offseason, the playing time projections will be updated, and relevant counting stats such as home runs and WAR can be updated.
OF Jorge Barrosa, 23
Outfielder Jorge Barrosa had his first MLB cup of coffee in 2024, getting the call-up once center fielder Alek Thomas went down with a hamstring injury in early April. Barrosa only had 18 plate appearances in eight games and recorded three base hits (a single and two doubles).
Once Barrosa returned to the minors, he struggled with injury himself. His poor 2024 with the Reno Aces wasn't an accurate representation of his abilities, as he spent two stints on the Injured List.
Still, he could see an increase in MLB playing time, depending on the health and results of those in front of him.
Why Barrosa could outperform this projection
Barrosa is a mere 5-foot-6, 165 pounds. But he's a speedy switch hitter with a decent amount of pop for his size.
Certainly, he fits in well with the trend of somewhat undersized D-backs outfielders, and his ability to hit from both sides of the plate is an undeniable asset. He hasn't had enough opportunity to prove he can hit at the major league level, so his extremely modest projection might be attainable.
The real question is whether or not he'll be afforded that opportunity. Our playing time estimates expect him to see a larger chunk of plate appearances, and his rate statistics could jump higher based on his ability.
Due to Barrosa's speed and ability to make solid contact, there's a high chance he might turn plenty of outs into singles and singles into doubles. In 2023, he slashed .274/.394/.456, with a .850 OPS, 13 homers and 28 extra-base hits for the Aces.
Even with the up-down and suffering multiple injuries, he still hit a solid .270 and slugged .421 in 2024. Barrosa has the tools to be a productive contact hitter, but his power is sneaky, and his speed would make him a valuable asset to Arizona's brand of chaos.
Barrosa doesn't have to do much to outperform these rate statistics. He's been a consistent hitter every year at the minor leminor-leagueague level. He knows how to get on base and he's fast enough to raise his average above what might be expected.
Why Barrosa might underperform these projections
It's quite possible Barrosa doesn't see as much action as listed, which could hurt his production. But as far as rate stats are concerned, a lot of assumptions are being made in the projection.
Barrosa is a successful hitter in the minor leagues, but both Amarillo and Reno are offense-heavy environments. Major league pitching is an entirely different animal, and while he was able to use his speed to help up his slug in his first stint, Barrosa looked uncomfortable at the plate, and only managed a .176 average.
It's unfair to base everything on 18 plate appearances, but at only 23 years old, it's possible Barrosa is a ways off from being able to hit consistently at the highest level. As the quality of the pitching increases, the young outfielder could struggle heavily, especially if he isn't awarded more consistent plate appearances.
Summary
In all likelihood, it's hard to imagine Barrosa doing much more with his limited opportunity than what is projected here. While it's possible that his speed could award him a higher average and slug if he maintains an aggressive baserunning approach, that type of success won't be sustainable at the major league level.
It seems likely that this projection is reasonable for Barrosa, if he is able to get that many plate appearances. There's plenty of room for growth, but it would come as a welcome surprise if the switch-hitter contributed to the D-backs in a major way in 2025.