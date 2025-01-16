Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Projections Links Hub
Each MLB off-season, ZiPS and Steamer provide player projections leading up to the eventual onset of Spring Training, giving a baseline prediction for player performance.
Here at Arizona Diamondbacks On SI, we'll be taking a methodical look at each member of the roster and their individual projection, averaged between ZiPS and Steamer. The rate statistics and playing time projections are our own, engineered by Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers.
In general, it takes many more than the 26 players on the Opening Day roster for an MLB club to complete a full 162-game marathon.
Therefore the players included in our projections reach across the 40-man roster, as well as a handful of non-roster minor-leaguers and prospects who could be awarded major league playing time.
Below are the composite projections of each individual player in randomized order. This article will be updated as each projection is published, and if any additions are made to Arizona's roster.
1: LHP A.J. Puk
4: INF Tim Tawa
12: OF Alek Thomas
13: 1B Josh Naylor
15: RHP Kevin Ginkel
16: 2B Ketel Marte