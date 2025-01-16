Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Projections Links Hub

Inside The Diamondbacks

The composite projections of each 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks player, compiled in one place.

The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies on Opening Day at Chase Field.
Each MLB off-season, ZiPS and Steamer provide player projections leading up to the eventual onset of Spring Training, giving a baseline prediction for player performance.

Here at Arizona Diamondbacks On SI, we'll be taking a methodical look at each member of the roster and their individual projection, averaged between ZiPS and Steamer. The rate statistics and playing time projections are our own, engineered by Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers.

In general, it takes many more than the 26 players on the Opening Day roster for an MLB club to complete a full 162-game marathon.

Therefore the players included in our projections reach across the 40-man roster, as well as a handful of non-roster minor-leaguers and prospects who could be awarded major league playing time.

Below are the composite projections of each individual player in randomized order. This article will be updated as each projection is published, and if any additions are made to Arizona's roster.

1: LHP A.J. Puk

2: LHP Eduardo Rodríguez

3: LHP Joe Mantiply

4: INF Tim Tawa

5: RHP Zac Gallen

6: RHP Corbin Burnes

7: OF Corbin Carroll

8: RHP Justin Martinez

9: LHP Kyle Backhus

10: LHP Jordan Montgomery

11: INF Blaze Alexander

12: OF Alek Thomas

13: 1B Josh Naylor

14: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

15: RHP Kevin Ginkel

16: 2B Ketel Marte

