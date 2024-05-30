Corbin Carroll Shows Offensive Life against The Rangers
The Diamondbacks were swept in a two-game series in Arlington, showing almost no life with the bat. They have yet to hit a home run since the Dodgers series and scored 7 runs in their last 5 games. Things do not look positive at the plate, but one bright spot is Corbin Carroll.
Carroll has been off to a terrible start in his Sophomore season. Through May 30th of this year, he has a 65 WRC+ with a .194 batting average. This paired with only 2 home runs on the season has made him one of the least threatening bats on the team.
There have been times in 2024 when Carroll has looked like he may be figuring some things out, tallying a 5 game-hit streak recently against the Dodgers and Tigers. It has been a very dry stretch for him overall though, hitting for very little power and only having a .291 slugging percentage on the year.
Yesterday's game, however, showed some consistency, being the first time this year where Corbin Carroll collected a 3-hit game. This may not seem like a huge milestone, but seeing Carroll driving the ball with more regularity could help inject some life into the offense.
Even though he is a very young player, in only his second MLB season, Carroll is a leader on the Diamondbacks. He may not be as vocal of a leader as Christian Walker has been for the franchise, but his tone is set by his hard work and performance. He is the franchise star, and when he plays to his expectations, the rest of the team follows suit.
In both games in which Corbin Carroll had hit a home run in 2024, the Diamondbacks went on to win. The D-Backs are also 8-4 in games where Carroll has an XBH. The team rallies around him, and are much better when he is a productive player, not just because of his results, but the results of the players around him.
Undoubtedly the biggest missing piece to the offense, getting the team's star back would make a massive difference. Carroll has been pounded up and inside with fastballs since the beginning of the year and there is very little sign of that slowing down. He simply has not been able to catch up to the pitch.
Torey Lovullo appeared on the Burnes and Gambo show earlier this season and spoke on Carroll's struggle. "He's going to find his way out of this. He's working hard, he is 23 years old, and is in a very good head space". Lovullo focused on the idea of stacking good days on top of each other and continuing to work at it.
Carroll's turnaround will be something that will be continuously monitored by fans and analysts around the league. Through his tireless work ethic and support from coaches and teammates alike, he has built himself a solid foundation to stand on. His performance in Arlington is a step in the right direction, and it seems like it is only a matter of time before Carroll finds his stride once again.