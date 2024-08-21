Corbin Carroll, the Diamondbacks Angel in the Outfield
Corbin Carroll is a star for the Arizona Diamondbacks. A slow start to the year has altered the perception of the 2023 NL Rookie of the Year winner, but things are turning rapidly. As the calendar is flipping towards September, Carroll seems to have found his form, becoming the Diamondbacks' Angel in the Outfield.
A tight game against the Miami Marlins on August 20th sits at a 3-1 D-Backs lead with Ryan Thompson on the mound. Corbin Carroll sits in Right Field, his on-the-field home on most days, and somewhere he has become more comfortable. Part of that comfort is undoubtedly attributed to legendary First Base and Outfield Coach Dave McKay.
Speaking with Jody Jackson in Miami after a big D-Backs win, the conversation with McKay naturally turned to Carroll. "We have been spending a lot of time on jumps. The first five feet." Carroll has some of the best range in MLB in the outfield. His 90th percentile range puts him at 5 OAA (outs above average). Still, though, McKay is focused on the first five feet.
"The next day after the game, we go over every ball that was hit to him, just to see his jumps. We have times on that, and we can judge if it's below, at average, or above average." While Carroll's elite 96th percentile spring speed, and 100th percentile baserunning value make his ability to get to balls better than nearly any outfielder in baseball, it is the jump, that can set him apart.
"Now some people will recognize that because he is fast, he covers ground. But we know that there are balls that if he just really focuses on those first five steps, that first step jump, that he could get to those balls," said McKay.
Ryan Thompson delivered his pitch, which with runners on second and third had a chance to tie the ballgame. A pop off the bat must have sent a jolt into most people watching the game, but not Corbin Carroll.
He was focused on his first five steps, as he raced into the gap with his blistering speed, a signature sliding catch secured the ball, originally destined for green grass, instead settled in Carroll's glove to end the frame.
"Earlier in the year [Carroll's Outfield Jumps] were average to below average, and now there aren't many that are below average...now he is getting great jumps on those balls, and that is probably what you are seeing now. His improvement in the outfield is the first step jumps." said McKay.
McKay's reputation is that of the best outfield coach in the business, and what viewers of the team have seen from Carroll is no fluke. Hard work and proper preparation are turning his game up to another level.
Carroll also spoke with Jody Jackson postgame, and of course, had to talk about his game-saving catch. "Feels great you know...to be able to come out with an out as a result there. Thats huge. It felt good to be able to do that." The miracle catch was only a portion of what the star outfielder did for the Diamondbacks in last night's game, hitting a big solo home run to extend the D-Backs lead.
"I've been searching and I finally feel like the hard work I've been putting in has been paying off." Carroll jumped just behind Shohei Ohtani in the league lead for Runs Scored and has hit 5 home runs in his last 10 games, giving him 14 on the season. When he was slumping, many doubted he'd even reach double digits this year.
Corbin Carroll has the makings of a superstar, and while he has faced a tough sophomore season in 2024, the signs are clearly there that he is growing, and in many ways, is becoming a more polished and well-rounded baseball player right before our eyes.
The Arizona Diamondbacks face the Miami Marlins in a series finale, today at 3:40 PM Arizona time. Make sure to stay locked into Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI as we continue to see the D-backs young superstar blossom, and as we keep up with all the team news.