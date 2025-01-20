Could Caleb Roberts Push to the Big Leagues in 2025?
Next up in our Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 player projections is young Caleb Roberts who may well make a push to the big leagues next season. The projections used in the story below are a composite average of ZiPS and Steamer, applied to our own playing time estimate.
Caleb Roberts, Age: 24, Catcher/Outfielder
Caleb Roberts is an exciting young utility man in the Diamondbacks' system who has a chance to make his way to the majors in 2025. In his time in the minors, he demonstrated an intriguing hit tool and flashed some power to go along with it.
Why Roberts may surpass projections
The projections for the young utility man are quite low. This comes not only from the fact that he is projected very few plate appearances, but also from a low reading on his offense coming up from the minor leagues.
In his last two seasons with AA Amarillo Roberts has broken out at the plate, particularly finding his power stroke. There he belted 17 home runs in 2023, and 20 last season, with a .905 and .793 OPS respectively. These numbers are impressive for a catcher, but are certainly aided by a hitter friendly environment.
Even in a potential small stint in the majors, Roberts could put up impressive numbers, even if not equivalent to those accumilated in AA. Adrian Del Castillo is an example of another young player for the Diamondbacks coming up late in 2024 and putting up fantastic numbers in a small sample, and while maybe not entirely sustainable, certainly helping his team win.
Why Roberts may fall short of projections
The main concern for Roberts here is reaching the big leagues in 2025. While he does bring significant versatility, being able to play behind the plate and in the outfield, the D-backs are currently flush in those areas.
Roberts also does not currently sit on the 40-man roster, and at only 24 years of age still has time to break his way into the big leagues. Currently in Amarillo, the utility man sits behind catchers Gabriel Moreno, Jose Herrera, Adrian Del Castillo, and recently acquired René Pinto.
While there is a chance that Roberts could hit the ground running when he does eventually reach the majors, there is an equal if not greater chance that he finds himself with some growing pains. Many top prospects and eventual great MLB players face the same struggles, and the lefty-hitting utility man could find himself in the same boat.
Summary
While there is no guarantee that Caleb Roberts makes the big leagues with the Diamondbacks in 2024, his status as a utility man and potential catcher option make him an appealing option down the road. He has already displayed an intriguing hit tool and will be an important name to monitor.