D-backs Left-Hand Reliever Targets With More Than One Year of Control
In our previous article diving into the possible reliever trade targets for the Arizona Diamondbacks, we focused on pitchers that are "rental." That means they are free agents at the end of 2024, and therefore should only cost a minimal amount in prospect capital to obtain.
Today we look at five pitchers that don't become free agents until after 2025. The focus is still left-handers, as that is the most glaring need for the team.
It should be noted that one of the Diamondbacks young right-handed starters, Slade Cecconi, has just been converted to a reliever in Triple-A Reno, as reported by Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. That development makes it all the more likely that if the D-backs trade for a reliever, it will be a lefty.
Garrett Crochet, LHP, Chicago White Sox. 2027 Free Agent
Crochet is likely at the top of the wish list for almost every buyer in MLB. A 2020 first round draft pick, 11th overall, Crochet was a relief pitcher with just 73 career innings and a 2.71 ERA prior to this season. He missed all of 2022 due to Tommy John surgery and threw only 13 innings of relief last year.
So it was strange perhaps that he was converted to a starter in 2024. He's been fantastic. In 20 starts, 107 innings, he has a 3.02 ERA and leads the league with 150 strikeouts and a 2.37 FIP. He throws a high 90's four seamer, (avg 97.0 velocity) and has a low 90's cutter and a sweeper.
Crochet is arbitration eligible for the next two seasons and becomes a free agent after the 2026 season. The D-backs could have two-plus years of control if they could swing a trade. If they did so, they may convert him back to the bullpen for the remainder of 2024 to limit his innings and then use him as a starter again down the road in 2025.
A.J. Puk LHP, Miami Marlins, 2027 Free Agent
The 29 year old Puk is not having a great season posting a 4.61 ERA. But his peripherals are somewhat better, as evidenced by a 3.92 FIP. While still averaging about 95 with his four seamer, his velocity is down a tick from last year's 96. His strikeout rate has gone down too, from a career 11.2 /9 to 8.8 this year. Puk is making $1.8 million this year and still has two arbitration years left before turning free agent.
Robert Garcia, LHP Washington Nationals, 2030 Free Agent
Garcia is 27 years old, but in just his second major league season. He has big time swing and miss and strikeout rates (13/9 IP). That's led to a stellar 2.49 FIP, but it's not translated to his ERA, which is 4.68. He's given up 32 hits, 11 walks, and three homers in 32 innings.
Garcia throws a 94.4 MPH four seamer and a changeup, which has a 36% WHIFF rate. The fact that he is not even arbitration eligible until 2027 makes him very attractive, and probably expensive in terms of prospect value.
Garrett Cleavinger, LHP, Tampa Bay Rays, 2028 Free Agent
The 30 year old Cleavinger has a power arsenal that results in plenty of swing and miss and strikeouts. It's a four pitch mix, unusual for a reliever. He has a cutter, four-seamer, sweeper, and slider. He'll even mix in the occasional sinker. The four-seamer averages 96 but he actually uses the cutter more. Health has been an issue, as he's thrown just 93 career innings, and his 39 innings in 2024 are already a career high.
Brock Burke, LHP, Texas Rangers, 2027 Free Agent
Burke missed all of 2020 and 2021 due to Tommy John surgery. He was lights out in 2022, posting a 1.97 ERA in 82 relief innings. That workload may have caught up however as he had a 4.37 ERA last year and only got into two games in the Rangers' run to the World Series.
This year he posted a 7.45 ERA in two stints in the majors. Obviously out of favor, he's pitching for the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate. Burke gets plenty of strikeouts and swing and miss, with his mid 90's fastball, slider, changeup repertoire. He doesn't walk many batters, but he's been extremely homer prone, giving up 15 of them in his last 69 regular season innings.
If the Rangers have given up on him he may be a good buy-low candidate to stash in Reno and see if he can be fixed. If he could regain his 2022 form he could be a nice, low cost add down the stretch.
