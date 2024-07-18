What Starting Pitchers Could the Diamondbacks Target at the Deadline?
The Arizona Diamondbacks have a much-bolstered rotation on paper, but the injury bug and some underperformance by anticipated staples have left the D-backs to rely on some younger starting pitchers.
Unfortunately, the likes of Slade Cecconi, Tommy Henry, Ryne Nelson and Cristian Mena haven't had a great deal of success this season, with good outings sprinkled in between some non-competitive starts.
With MLB's July 30th trade deadline approaching rapidly, general manager Mike Hazen has expressed his desire to buy, if the team is in position to do so.
They currently sit at 49-48, still very much in contention for a Wild Card spot, only one game back of the New York Mets and tied with the San Diego Padres, with hopes to regain Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez in the next month.
The starter market will always be inflated, and this year is no exception. Hazen has expressed the desire the land an arm with some club control, but that depends on several factors, one being Jordan Montgomery's ability to figure it out down the stretch.
As always, cost will come into question, and whether or not a team is in position to sell or buy.
Rentals
First, we'll look at some short-term rental options, pitchers who are set to become free agents after the 2024 season concludes.
Jack Flaherty, RHP, Detroit Tigers
Flaherty's had a bit of an up-and-down career, but he seems to be hitting his stride with Detroit this season. While every asset-rich team will want his rotation-mate Tarik Skubal, Flaherty is an arm the Tigers are much more likely to part with.
He's pitched to a 3.13 ERA, and his peripherals suggest he's been about as good as that number. His K/9 is up, BB/9 is down, and his xERA (2.90) FIP (3.17) and xFIP (2.50) all bolster his results. This could drive his price up, but means he would be a safe bet to contribute to some degree.
The main concern is about his workload, as he pitched only 144 1/3 innings last season, his most since 2019. From 2020-2022 he threw only a combined 154 2/3, and hes thrown 95 already this season.
Yusei Kikuchi, LHP, Toronto Blue Jays
The Blue Jays are in the basement of the AL East, struggling to a 44-52 record after the D-backs took the series against them prior to the All-Star Break. There's little to no hope of them catching the Yankees, Orioles, or even the third place Red Sox.
Kikuchi has been a solid innings-eater with some upside. He's pitched 106 innings already, to the tune of a 4.42 ERA. It's not the greatest number, but his 3.68 FIP and 3.35 xFIP suggest that he could have some better success with a defense like the D-backs' behind him.
As a solid lefty, Kikuchi could be a patch in the Montgomery/Rodriguez hole, and likely wouldn't cost a fortune (relative to a tough starter market).
Michael Lorenzen, RHP, Texas Rangers
Lorenzen is an oft-circulated name during deadline season, but, as a short-term only solution, could be a realistic fit with the D-backs.
He's pitched to a 3.52 ERA over 16 starts with the Rangers, who are 46-50 and seven games back of a Wild Card. It's hard to imagine them selling hard, but a guy like Lorenzen could be a move they make.
A veteran who can fill in a few spot starts, with the ability to serve as a long reliever could be what the D-backs need as their rotation gets healthier, and his relative fall-off since last year's deadline could keep the cost somewhat managable.
This year, his 3.52 ERA is backed by a meager 5.18 FIP and 4.82 xERA, but Texas' ballpark and Chase Field are similar in park factor, and the D-backs play good defense, so that kind of disparity could be sustainable for a short period.
Longer-term options
Mitch Keller, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates, UFA in 2029
There's a new ace in Pittsburgh, possibly even two. With All-Star rookie Paul Skenes and stud Jared Jones, the Pirates have their 1-2 of the future.
Pittsburgh is gearing up for the future, with a bright one ahead of them in these two untouchable young arms. With Keller inching closer to surplus status, he could be a realistic option for the D-backs.
He's only 28, and under control until 2029. He's pitched to a solid 3.46 ERA this season, with a 3.79 FIP to back it up. He eats innings with a diverse arsenal and has been consistently good at the major league level.
The difficulty comes from the Pirates' position in the standings. At 49-49, they're only 0.5 games behind the D-backs, and could look to buy to make a push for the Wild Card. A rough slide to close out July would likely need to happen for Keller to become available, but it's not out of the question.
Erick Fedde, RHP, Chicago White Sox, UFA in 2026
The White Sox have a couple of exceptional starters, but are a dismal 27-71. They're pretty much guaranteed to sell, but it might be tough to wrestle Garrett Crochet away from them.
It won't be cheap to land Fedde either, with his 2.99 ERA and 3.53 FIP showing a smooth transition back to the majors from the KBO, although it might not be sustainable.
He's only got a year of control, but with the White Sox clearly in search of another rebuild and Fedde being 31 with only one year of solid major league pitching, could be sent out over his rotation-mate Crochet.
Bryce Miller, RHP, Seattle Mariners, Pre-Arb
The D-backs and Mariners have a history of getting trades done. The Mariners, despite a loaded pitching staff, are bottom feeders offensively. They need hitters badly, and have a surplus of young arms.
If Hazen truly wants a young, controllable starter, his relationship with Jerry Dipoto could help get a deal like this done. Seattle has a plethora of solid pitchers, but the top three of Castillo, Gilbert and Kirby are likely untouchable as Seattle still holds a division lead.
Miller has a 3.63 ERA and 3.95 FIP, with a tendency to give up home runs being the only reason either number is so inflated. He's got a high ceiling, and could be a strong rotation staple anywhere with a year or two of development. He has yet to go through arbitration, and is only 25.
The cost would probably be high, but Seattle could be nervously trying to avoid a division race and could be looking for a boost to their offense now.
Related Content
Reviewing the Left-Hand Reliever Market for the Diamondbacks