Reviewing the Left-Hand Reliever Market for the Diamondbacks
As the Arizona Diamondbacks approach the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline, they appear to be in a position to buy. They are 49-48 and just one game out of the third National League Wild Card position.
Yesterday we wrote about the key to the team's deadline decisions. First and foremost is the state of their starting rotation. Specifically whether they feel Jordan Montgomery, and later Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez, can join the rotation and be effective. That will not only determine how aggressive they may be, but more importantly, whether they feel the need to pursuse a starting pitcher.
One area of need that might be almost equally as important is left-handed relief help. The D-backs only have one lefty in the bullpen, Joe Mantiply. They lost Kyle Nelson for the year due to Thoracic Outlet surgery and Andrew Saalfrank was suspended for a year due to violation of the league's gambling policies.
They're used short relievers Brandon Hughes and Joe Jacques sparingly and without success. Long man Logan Allen had some good moments, but is not on the 40 man roster and not an option for short relief.
Thus the D-backs find themselves in a position where they will need to add a left-hand reliever at the deadline if they wish to survive the rest of the regular season and be equipped to handle the better lineups in the postseason. Simply relying on just one lefty in the bullpen is not a formula for postseason success.
Who are some of the potential candidates then? The table below lists out 10 left-hand relievers that are free agents at the end of this season and are on teams that are likely to be sellers over the next 10 days.
Tanner Scott is probably the jewel of this class. While he tends to walk a lot of batters, he's extremely difficult to get a hit off of, limits home runs, and strikes out a lot of batters. He's been successful in a high leverage role for the Marlins. He will be expensive to acquire, but would have the biggest impact if he continues pitching as he has over the last two seasons.
Brent Suter has been a solid left-hand reliever for the Brewers, Rockies, and now Reds. If Cincinnati flips into sell mode, Suter could be an attractive option. His homers allowed would likely drop pitching home games in Chase Field, compared to Great American Ballpark.
Justin Wilson has excellent strikeout to walk ratios and done a decent enough job limiting homers pitching in Cincinnati, one of the most homer friendly parks in the league. But a high hit rate has resulted in an ERA over a run higher than his FIP. That's a similar profile to Mantiply.
Andrew Chafin is well known to Diamondbacks fans. He's had an up and down career to be sure, and was traded by the D-backs last year after an unsuccessful run in a high leverage role. But he is having a good year for the Tigers this season, striking out a lot of batters and not giving up homers, resulting in the lowest FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) among this group. Still it seems unlikely the D-backs would bring him back.
T.J. McFarland is another former Diamondback that is having a decent amount of success keeping the ball on the ground. If you need a double play, he's your man. He's induced double plays seven time in 35 chance this year. That 20% rate is double the league average. The A's will almost certainly trade him.
Jalen Beeks is playing for divisional rival Colorado Rockies. It's unlikely the D-backs would want to give up a decent prospect to Colorado, so he is low on the list of probable options.
Aroldis Chapman shows up on these lists every year for a reason. Pass.
Scott Alexander is a buyer beware pitcher. His peripherals do not match his ERA.
Drew Smyly is similar to Alexander in that his FIP is much worse than his ERA, The Cubs may not be sellers anyway.
Matt Moore was a popular name during the off season when reviewing these lists. He's been a disaster for the Angels however.
Summary:
It's a small group of options due to a limited number of teams willing to sell in this three Wild Card era. Tanner Scott is far and away the most desired option, but will cost more in prospect capital than is typically wise to part with for a 2-3 month rental reliever.
The two Cincinnati pitchers, Justin Wilson and Brent Suter are probably the next best fits for the Diamondbacks, but that entails the Reds getting falling further back in the Wild Card race over the next week, inducing them into the sellers group.