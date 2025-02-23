D-backs Minor Leaguers Share Experience with ABS Challenge System
Friday afternoon's Arizona Diamondbacks game featured the team's debut of the ABS challenge system. This new tool at MLB's disposal is being implemented on a trial basis this spring, utilizing the Automated Balls and Strikes Challenge system.
While this is new for most major league players, former and current minor leaguers are already familiar. Jack Sommers of Diamondbacks ON SI spoke with a group of current and former minor league members of the D-backs to gauge their opinions and experiences with the ABS system.
First, here is a quick refresher of the challenge system rules which are currently set in place.
ABS Challenge Rules
Each team will have two challenges and will retain successful challenges (i.e., those that overturn the umpire's call). There is no limit to the amount of successful challenges a team may receive, but once they have two overturned, they are out of challenges.
Only the batter, pitcher, or catcher can challenge - assistance from the dugout or elsewhere is not permitted and will result in the umpire denying the challenge.
Challenges must be made immediately after the umpire's call. The umpire has discretion, but this is expected to be enforced to within one to two seconds following the call.
Player Experiences
"I think it would be cool to see it in the big leagues and to see how the game will shift. How much pressure that puts on the umpires, and it might change the game too." said Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas. The young center fielder has spent a good deal of time in the big leagues but still experienced the challenge system and has seen the good that can come from its implementation".
24 year old outfielder Jorge Barrosa has seen a lot of the system. "For me, it was more like using more in situations like when it's worth it, you know what I mean? Man on base, and and you can change the game. That's my mindset with the ABS. Not just challenge for any pitch, but one-two count, runner on second, full count, things like that" .
In the speedy outfielders case it isn't just his mindset that plays a role in this new change, but also his height. At only 5 foot 6 inches Barrosa is among the shortest players in all of major league baseball. This can impact the calls he gets against him drastically.
"Yes, there are some catchers where they have a big strike zone for the catchers, and everything looks close. And I don't blame the umpires. You know what I mean? It's tough. It's tough," Barrosa told Sommers.
Not every pitcher wants to use this tool, as reliever Kyle Backhus tells. "Me personally I don't really want to use the challenge system. I'm successful as is, so I'll leave that in the hands of the umpire and the catcher."
Others were specifically asked to avoid challenging calls, due to the limited challenges available per game. "I won a couple but lost a lot." said Blake Walston jokingly. "So we got banned from that. There's so much motion going on, we can't really see where the ball is ending up. The catcher definitely has the best view of that."
"I would've told you that I would be pretty good at it, but I didn't show a very good percentage," said starter Tommy Henry, "so we let the catchers make that call from there on out."
Many minor leaguers have experienced the challenge system, but also a full ABS system which completely eliminates umpires from calling balls and strikes. Players though seem in favor of a middle ground, and keeping the human element of baseball intact.
"I think the middle ground of the challenge system seems to be a good balance for me," said Henry. "It brought the human element of the umpire in, and from a pitching standpoint it made the game more true, and less robotic, while also keeping the game from being decided on a blown ball or strike call."
Kyle Backhus also experienced both sides during his time at Salt River Fields and in the minor leagues. "I personally like the challenge system. Eliminate the human errors of the umpire, and give guys a chance to express their feelings."
As the system gets put into place during spring, and potentially is even translated to the major leagues in the coming years, these younger players experiences will become invaluable to current big leaguers.
"I actually haven't." Tommy Henry responded when asked if he had already had any discussions with veterans about the changes. "I think those would be really interesting conversations to have. When the pitch clock was coming into play I do remember having some conversations with veterans, and I think there was a lot of hesitancy."
"I don't know what the response will be about ABS but those conversations will be interesting to have and I'll have to seek those out," Henry told Jack Sommers.
Blake Walston on the other hand laughed when asked if any veterans had reached out. "Yeah I dont think they are asking minor leaguers...but I wish. That'd be cool," said the left handed starter.
The veterans to this point are still undecided on the incoming change. Zac Gallen for instance spoke to Sommers saying this, "I think for me the jury is still out. I think baseball is trying to make sure that they get every call correct. I think once I feel it a bit more and maybe even get the opportunity to use it in a game I could give a better answer, but the general sense of getting the pitches called correctly is the main thing."
A veteran who got the chance to use the system on Friday was ace starter Corbin Burnes. He experienced the effect of the challenge system first hand thanks to two challenges from catcher Gabriel Moreno.
"Today it was great," said Burnes jokingly after two overturned calls went his way, part of a dominant first outing. "As of today I like the ABS, but ask me about it the next time we go."
Baseball is changing for the better. MLB has worked hard to create rule changes to positively affect both the player, and fan experience, and the ABS system is another sign of their efforts.
While the system isn't yet ready to be implemented, the next generation of players are already training alongside it. Their input will be critical to its transition to the majors and to aid established big leaguers with its addition to the game.