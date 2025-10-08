Diamondbacks' Biggest Need Couldn't Be Clearer
The Arizona Diamondbacks' 2025 season was one marred by familiar issues. With proper account taken with regard to injuries, Arizona's bullpen was among the weakest in all of MLB.
The D-backs' bullpen, in general, was responsible for much of their struggles, but the ninth inning in particular provided an inordinate amount of heartbreak to D-backs fans.
As much as Arizona certainly needs to invest in more than one bullpen arm (for a variety of reasons) the closer role should be the one pursued the most fervently. The ninth inning itself is the area of biggest need.
Arizona faced the fifth-most save opportunities (71) but converted only 42, tied for 12th-most in MLB. That adds up to just over a 59% conversion rate.
The D-backs also had the most ninth-inning blown leads, with eight.
Arizona Diamondbacks Must Address Closer Position
As much as Arizona needs pitching help up and down both the bullpen and rotation, a true closer should be the first priority.
"The D-backs entered the season with an enviable one-two punch of A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez expected to shorten games at the back of the bullpen, but when both players were lost for the season to Tommy John surgery, the ninth inning became an all-hands-on-deck situation," writes Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly.
"With both pitchers expected to start the season on the injured list, they should be in the market for a veteran closer."
Arizona's best bullpens — at least, in recent history — have manifested as a result of having a strong ninth-inning presence.
The D-backs' 2023 bullpen was not necessarily the most talented, but with Paul Sewald reliably taking care of the ninth inning, that allowed Ryan Thompson, Kevin Ginkel and Andrew Saalfrank to step up on the way to an improbable World Series run.
The closer role is ultimately Justin Martinez's to earn, but the young flamethrower likely won't be available for much, if not most of the 2026 season as he recovers from Tommy John Surgery.
In the meantime, a veteran, proven ninth-inning arm can only add immense value to Arizona's bullpen.
GM Mike Hazen would not commit entirely to finding a true closer, but did (somewhat begrudgingly) acknowledge the value of having a defined save-collector.
"I think having a closer has definitely set up some of our better bullpens. We had three of them this year. They all got hurt," Hazen said.
"What you would perceive as me going out and getting a closer is probably a little more gray to that. I think setting up the bullpen from the ninth inning moving forward makes a lot of sense. I think it's been where we've had success.
"We'll see where that takes us. I think we have more to do than just the closer in the bullpen," Hazen said.
As for the potential fits? Diamondbacks On SI will be breaking down some of the options available in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.