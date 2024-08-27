Diamondbacks Bullpen Settling into New Roles
Since the Paul Sewald trade in 2023, the Arizona Diamondbacks have been steadily converting their prior weakness into one of their biggest strengths. The addition of a proven closer allowed Arizona's other relievers to slot into more defined roles and excel both individually and as a unit.
Unfortunately for Sewald and the D-backs, the veteran righty ran into major issues in July after beginning his season mostly flawless. He blew four saves - and nearly a fifth - in July alone.
That led to his demotion from the closer's role, and the recoil of the ninth-inning instability seemed to spread to other areas in the bullpen. With the ninth up for grabs, no one seemed quite a lock to take it, and July through early August saw some regression in a few of the D-backs' relievers.
Now, with fiery right-hander Justin Martinez beginning to find his footing in the ninth, the rest of the bullpen has been able to settle into their old roles, or - like in Martinez's case - begun to develop in a new role.
Of course, the life of a reliever is a volatile one, and both trends and statistics can take a 180 in an instant, but, for the moment, Arizona's relief corp is finding its way back to stable consistency.
Low Leverage
RHP Paul Sewald
Since losing the closer's role, Sewald had a few ninth-inning appearances (though none of them save opportunities), and has looked overall better this month.
He's still being hit pretty hard, but he has a 3.38 ERA in August, and had worked six straight scoreless appearances before once again getting hit hard for three runs over his last two innings of work against the Marlins and Red Sox.
He doesn't look much like his old dominant self, but he's at least finding some success in his new low-leverage role.
LHP Jordan Montgomery
Arizona's newest long reliever hasn't had an outing yet - and that's a good thing. He'll need time to adjust to relief preparation, and, considering his role, there's either been an injury, or the score has gotten away from the D-backs if Montgomery finds himself pitching in a game.
We have yet to see if the transition will do the left-hander good, but he comes into the switch with a 6.44 ERA - a 7.88 in his last seven starts. He'll need to find something in relief to try and salvage the end of his rough 2024.
Middle Relief
RHP Dylan Floro
Floro has had a difficult month since coming over to the D-backs at the Trade Deadline. Coming in with a 2.06 ERA, his number for August has been 5.79. Granted, some of that has been poor batted ball luck, but he hasn't quite seemed to find his stride with Arizona yet.
For his career, he's traditionally struggled in high leverage, while excelling in low leverage. In 2024, his high leverage ERA is a monstrous 16.62, though it's just 1.57 in medium and low leverage.
Despite a few rough outings, he's been scoreless in five of his last six appearances, including pitching two innings against the Rays.
LHP Joe Mantiply
Mantiply has seen a major improvement in August. He had a 4.08 ERA through July, and was hit at a .325 clip for the month.
In August, he's settled back into his middle relief role, allowing just one earned run over 11 appearances. Opponents are hitting just .188 against him this month, and he's lowered his ERA to 3.47, while working very efficient innings.
High Leverage
RHP Kevin Ginkel
Ginkel has had his ups and downs this season. At times, he's looked like his 2023 self, while sometimes having head-scratchingly bad outings. So far in August, he's pitched to a 2.38 ERA, and has allowed just one unearned run since August 2nd.
Though his ERA is actually slightly higher this month over last, opponents hit .269 against him in July. That number has gone down to .158 in August, while striking out 16 over 11 1/3 innings. He's worked in a variety of situations, but has performed generally well, and has been excellent with inherited runners.
RHP Ryan Thompson
Thompson has been the only one of Arizona's more trusted arms to see a slump this month, but he's still been a very effective overall effective arm for the D-backs. He'd allowed a run in five of his first seven appearances this month, but has put out three straight scoreless innings since.
He has a 6.23 ERA on the month, inflated by a rough outing against the Rays, but still has a 2.53 ERA on the season and has been the victim of poor batted ball luck. As a high leverage arm, there isn't major concern for the sidewinder yet.
LHP A.J. Puk
Puk was seen as the go-to against left-hand heavy lineups, but has simply been an outstanding pickup from this year's Trade Deadline, ready for any situation. The power lefty came into Arizona on a tear, and has continued that, allowing just one earned run over his last 28 appearances.
He's been a sure-handed presence in the D-backs bullpen, and has been excellent in high leverage, including striking out the side against the Boston 2-3-4 hitters his last time out. More on Puk here.
RHP Justin Martinez
The 23-year-old flamethrower has emerged as an incredible development story this season. In 2023, he had an ERA north of 10.00 and could hardly throw a strike, but he's been a completely different pitcher so far in 2024.
Though manager Torey Lovullo hasn't committed to Martinez as the team's true closer, he's been the go-to for that job this month, and performed admirably, despite still walking the highwire at times.
Since moving in a closer's direction, he's pitched to a 1.54 ERA following July's 4.02, and is six-for-six in saves, while striking out 21 batters over 11 1/3 innings. He's still young, but with electric stuff and the potential to be a future franchise closer.