Diamondbacks Face Electric Young All-Star in Brutal Road Series
The Arizona Diamondbacks may have won back-to-back series against the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds, but they have one of the toughest matchups in baseball awaiting them in the coming week.
Arizona will travel to Milwaukee to face the MLB-leading Brewers for four games. Milwaukee owns the best record in baseball at 81-49, and holds a six-game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.
Below are the starting pitching matchups for the upcoming series:
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers Pitching Matchups
Monday, August 25: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5.40 ERA) vs RHP Brandon Woodruff (2.47 ERA)
Eduardo Rodriguez gave up four runs in his most recent start, and his ERA is still ugly, but he's displayed better command over his past two starts, including his deepest start as a Diamondback on August 14, where he went seven innings and allowed just one run.
Rodriguez took the loss against Milwaukee both times he's faced them as a D-back, but gave up just two earned runs in each.
Righty Brandon Woodruff missed all of 2024 recovering from shoulder surgery, but has been brilliant in his return. He's struck out 55 over his first 43.2 innings (eight starts) this season, and has yet to give up more than three runs in a start.
Tuesday, August 26: RHP Brandon Pfaadt (4.95 ERA) vs RHP Jacob Misiorowski (4.19 ERA)
Brandon Pfaadt has begun to slowly climb back into consistency. His ERA is under 5.00 for the first time since July 23.
Pfaadt delivered an excellent seven-inning, two-run performance in a win over the Cleveland Guardians his last time out, but has a career 9.53 ERA against Milwaukee.
The 23-year-old, 6-foot-7 phenom Jacob Misiorowski has lit up the radar guns with his triple-digit fastball, and his impressive start to his major league career earned him an All-Star bid after just five career starts.
Misiorowski has given up three straight outings of multiple runs, including five earned over just 1.1 innings on August 15. He'll likely be on a strict pitch count, too.
Wednesday, August 27: RHP Ryne Nelson (3.63 ERA) vs RHP Quinn Priester (3.44 ERA)
Ryne Nelson has not had a typical dominant outing in a while, giving up three or more runs in three straight outings. He's still been effective, however, tossing a six-inning Quality Start and helping fuel a comeback win on Friday.
Quinn Priester hasn't had the best month of August, as he's completed just 4.1 innings in two of his recent starts. He was knocked around for six runs on 10 hits on August 10, but has only given up three total runs in his next 9.2 innings.
Thursday, August 28: RHP Nabil Crismatt (1.00 ERA) vs LHP Jose Quintana (3.32 ERA)
Nabil Crismatt put forward another valiant effort in bulk relief on Saturday, pitching four innings and keeping the Reds off the board despite allowing four hits and three walks.
He hasn't gone deep into games, but he's been very effective in Anthony DeSclafani's absence.
Lefty veteran Jose Quintana signed a free agent deal with the Brewers in the offseason. He's pitched well in 2025 so far.
In his first start of the year, he dominated the D-backs for seven scoreless innings, giving up just four hits. He has a 2.83 ERA in the month of August over five starts.