Diamondbacks Have Huge Opportunity to Regain Momentum
The Arizona Diamondbacks blew multiple chances to win a series against the San Diego Padres at home, but still ultimately put up a fight.
The season is far from over, but with a beaten-up bullpen and rotation, it seems as if the D-backs may be slowly running out of time to recover from being seven games under .500 at 54-61.
And for the most part, Arizona's schedule to finish out the season does not offer much cushion. Except for the next 10 games.
Arizona will face the 30-82 Colorado Rockies for seven games over their next 10. It begins with a three-game series at Chase Field, closing out their homestand.
The D-backs know all too well that the free-swinging Rockies club can pounce when least expected. No series can be taken for granted. But if Arizona wants to climb back over .500, it has to begin now.
Below are the starting pitching matchups for the upcoming series with Colorado:
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Colorado Rockies Pitching Matchups
Friday, August 8: RHP Zac Gallen (5.48 ERA) vs LHP Austin Gomber (6.18 ERA)
Many times already this season, it's been pondered if Zac Gallen was beginning to turn a corner from his career-worst numbers. That has yet to be the case.
But without the looming stress of the Deadline, Gallen pitched a solid six-inning, two-run start against an admittedly solid Athletics' offense.
But the Rockies have had his number. Gallen has given up 13 runs over 10 innings in his two starts against Colorado this season. That simply must change if the D-backs want to get back on track this series.
Arizona beat up on left-hander Austin Gomber back on June 20, picking up nine runs on 12 hits (including three homers).
Gomber spent the first portion of the season down on the 60-day IL, but has not been particularly effective since his return. He pitched to well over a 6.00 ERA in both June and July.
Gomber gave up four runs in five innings facing the Pittsburgh Pirates his last time out.
Saturday, August 9: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5.53 ERA) vs RHP Bradley Blalock (7.68 ERA)
Eduardo Rodriguez looked solid against the Athletics in Arizona's eventual 6-4 win on August 3, giving up two runs in five innings.
He still has yet to string together any amount of legitimate consistency, but has shown flashes of excellence at times, while also falling victim to blowup outings.
Rodriguez has not seen the Rockies yet this season. He gave up five runs over 11.1 innings in two 2024 starts against Colorado.
24-year-old Bradley Blalock has been up and down from Triple-A multiple times this season.
While he has had a handful of excellent outings, he's generally struggled, getting blown up for six or more runs in three of his seven starts. He was bit for seven runs over 5.2 innings against the Pirates on August 3.
He faced Arizona once in 2024, giving up three runs in 5.2 innings.
Sunday, August 10: RHP Brandon Pfaadt (5.02 ERA) vs TBD
As has been the case with many of the D-backs' arms, righty Brandon Pfaadt has repeatedly taken two steps forward and one step back this season.
Pfaadt was knocked around for seven runs in 4.2 innings against the Tigers after stringing together three straight excellent starts. But he rebounded with a solid 5.2 innings of two-run ball on Monday, helping the D-backs open their series against the Padres with a win.
Pfaadt struck out seven, but gave up four runs in five innings to the Rockies back on June 22.
Colorado has not yet named a starter for Sunday's game.