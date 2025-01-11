Kyle Backhus Projects as a Sleeper D-backs Bullpen Candidate
This article is part of a series reviewing the projections for each member of the Arizona Diamondbacks 40-man roster, as well as select prospects and non-roster invitees. The order of presentation was chosen using a random number generator.
The projection is comprised of the average of ZiPS and Steamer rate statistic projections, which can be found on FanGraphs. The playing time projections are our own, based on our estimates. As the D-backs make further moves throughout the offseason, the playing time projections will be updated, and relevant counting stats such as home runs and WAR can be updated.
Kyle Backhus, Left-hand reliever, Age 27
Kyle Backhus went undrafted following his college career at Sam Houston State. Signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks as a minor league free agent in 2021, he made steady progress through the system and appeared to be on the verge of a major league call-up in 2024.
He was a non-roster invitee to spring camp, and had several impressive outings. He looked like a good bet to receive some MLB playing time in 2024. We interviewed him during camp, and he spoke to us about his sidearm, cross-fire delivery, and what makes him deceptive and hard to hit, especially for left-hand batters.
Ultimately, he was optioned out to the Reno Aces however, and then a spring injury sidelined him until late May. When he returned to Reno in June he had a few rough outings, giving up five runs in his first six innings.
Then Backhus went on a 24-game tear, giving up just four earned runs, walking six and striking out 29. He struggled over the last two weeks of the season however, allowing eight runs in six games. His final season line in 32.2 innings with Reno was a 4.68 ERA with 21 walks and 39 strikeouts.
Why Kyle Backhus may outperform his projections
Backhus has proven that he can get outs and go on long stretches of effectiveness pitching in the toughest environments minor league baseball has to offer in Amarillo and Reno. His stuff plays up better than his raw velocity and he has the ability to get strikeouts with men on base.
The combination of a deceptive delivery and plenty of moxie gives Backhus a good chance to pitch at the major league level and be effective.
He is especially tough on left-hand batters, allowing just a .196 batting average and .504 OPS against. He was also effective against right-handers with an even lower .192 BA against. All four of his homers came against righties however, leading to a .691 OPS.
Backhus is down the depth chart at the moment, and not on the 40-man roster. But A.J. Puk, Joe Mantiply, and Kyle Nelson are the only pure left-hand short relievers on the roster. Tommy Henry and Blake Walston are still considered starters. So there is a chance for Backhus to end up with more than the seven games, six innings we have projected for him at the moment.
Why Kyle Backhus may underperform his projections
The flipside of the opportunity coin is if Puk, Mantiply, and Nelson all have healthy seasons, they are likely to be effective, and the door to significant innings will not open for Backhus.
The biggest problem for Backhus however may be his control. He simply walks a few too many batters, and that can come back to haunt him. His minor league career walk rate of 10.6% and 10.1% projected rate are both significantly higher than the MLB average for a relief pitcher.
When he had his rough stretch to start the year in Reno, he walked seven and hit four batters out of 27 batters faced. Similarly, when he faltered the last two weeks of the season he walked eight and hit one of the 30 batters faced.
Backhus will need to show the ability to avoid those stretches of wildness to earn a promotion, and ultimately earn manager Torey Lovullo's trust.
Summary
Backhus is at the fork in the road. He'll need to put together a strong season in Reno and show more consistency in his command and control. 2025 might present the best chance for the 27-year-old to finally get to the major leagues. He has proven already that he has the stuff to get hitters out, now he just needs an opportunity.