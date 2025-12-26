D-backs Insider Gives Update on Ketel Marte, Alex Bregman

There still has yet to be any sort of concrete resolution to the Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte dilemma. No trade is close as of this writing, but the rumors continue to swirl.

Meanwhile, Arizona's interest in All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman has been reported to be significant. There's even been a recent report that Bregman himself wants to sign in Arizona, and would be willing to take a discount to do so.

On Friday, insider and Arizona Sports 98.7 host John Gambadoro provided some updates on both the Marte and Bregman situations.

Updates on Ketel Marte, Alex Bregman

Sep 28, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) looks skyward after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Gambadoro repeated his previous report that Arizona does not want to see these Marte trade rumors continue to drag on much longer.

"Either they're going to trade Ketel Marte or they're going to shut it down," Gambadoro said. "If they can't get a good enough offer, they're not going to drag this into spring training. They want to be able to just say, 'okay, we're done.'

"They have to move on. They've got to get a first baseman. They've got to get a reliever.They've got other areas they have to address. They might trade one of their two outfielders. There's things that they have to do that's truly being held up by a potential Marte trade."

For the time being, at least, Arizona has not received an offer they feel is enough to part with Marte. To go spend financial or trade assets before reaching a Marte deal might end up being counterproductive.

According to Gambadoro, the Marte trade (or lack thereof) is one of the main reasons why the D-backs' offseason has been relatively quiet. A lot of needs and potential targets hinge on what they may or may not be able to bring back for Marte.

And a potential union with Bregman, per Gambadoro, remains "1,000%" dependent on a Marte deal. Gambadoro was adamant that a Bregman deal almost certainly could not happen without freeing up Marte's salary.

With that said, the D-backs are not looking for prospects in a Marte deal. Gambadoro said they would need major league-caliber players in order to get that deal done — namely, a starting pitcher and a reliever.

"If you don't get that, Marte stays and Bregman doesn't come," Gambadoro said. "He's a great player, and he's worth every bit of that contract. If they can make a great trade for him, they'll make a great trade. If they can't, they won't."

