D-backs Named Unlikely Fit for Astros All-Star Pitcher
The Arizona Diamondbacks need rotation help, that much is undeniable. Just how GM Mike Hazen goes about making additions to the starting rotation remains to be seen.
That obvious, glaring need leads to Arizona being linked to any and all of the top free agent pitchers available, even in the face of payroll constraints.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Ryner listed the top 10 landing spots for Houston Astros All-Star left-hander Framber Valdez. The Diamondbacks just barely made the list at No. 10.
Arizona Diamondbacks Named Fit For Framber Valdez
"Last winter, the Diamondbacks made a major play to improve their rotation by signing Corbin Burnes to a six-year, $210 million contract. They ultimately got what they want...just not how they wanted it.
"Burnes only made 11 starts before he had to undergo Tommy John surgery, and Arizona's rotation as a whole improved from a 4.79 ERA in 2024 to a 4.29 ERA in 2025. Better, but still only 19th in the league.
"With Burnes looking at a long recovery and Zac Gallen set to become a free agent in his own right, the D-backs are about to have a big hole to fill at the top of their rotation this winter. On paper, at least, Valdez is perhaps the best choice for it," Ryner wrote.
Ryner is correct in saying the D-backs do have need of a top-line starter to help lead a thinned-out rotation. But that is where the fit ends.
"Yet given Arizona's infield was underwater with -6 Outs Above Average this year, Valdez isn't an ideal fit for them on the field," Ryner continued. "And with managing partner Ken Kendrick hinting at a payroll decrease, this may not be a practical financial fit, either."
Would Valdez work for Arizona, at all? Likely not, for multiple reasons.
Why Framber Valdez is Unrealistic for Diamondbacks
The glaring issue is certainly the cost. Spotrac's market value has Valdez at a six-year deal worth nearly $200 million, over $33 million average per season. That is not anywhere near the right place to spend nearly the entirety of Arizona's available payroll (per Jack Sommers' estimate found here).
Since the D-backs likely need more than one starting pitcher and multiple bullpen arms this offseason, spending that much on Valdez would not be financially responsible.
On top of that, Arizona would also most likely want to avoid signing players that come with significant external noise.
Not to suggest Valdez displays poor character, but there have been questions surrounding the ace lefty in years past — including a strange incident with his catcher earlier this season.
Yes, Valdez is a great pitcher, with a career 3.36 ERA and 3.51 FIP. But he posted a 6.05 ERA in August and September, and issued the most walks per nine (3.19) since 2021.
Whichever team does sign Valdez will still be getting a front-line arm, but that team will almost certainly not be the Diamondbacks.