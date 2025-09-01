Diamondbacks Return to Chase Field for Important Series
The Arizona Diamondbacks put together a successful road trip against two of MLB's best team's, splitting a four-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers and taking two of three from the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Arizona is still mathematically alive for a playoff berth, and will return to Phoenix for a three-game series against the Texas Rangers. The last time the D-backs saw Texas, Ketel Marte hit back-to-back ninth-inning homers to turn two potential losses into a series win.
As improbable as a postseason run would be at this stage of the season, Arizona has to begin stacking series wins as quickly as possible. It's now or never.
Below are the pitching matchups for the upcoming series at Chase Field:
Monday, September 1: RHP Ryne Nelson (3.53 ERA) vs LHP Patrick Corbin (4.33 ERA)
Right-hander Ryne Nelson has been excellent this season, although he did have some mild struggles in the month of August. Over five August starts, he threw to a 4.60 ERA, his worst stretch of the year.
But he followed up some rough outings with six-innings of one run baseball against a difficult Brewers lineup his last time out.
The Rangers got to Nelson for five runs in 5.1 innings just a few starts prior on August 11, keying in on his dominant fastball for plenty of hard contact.
Left-hander Patrick Corbin, the former Diamondback, is coming off his best start of the season, going eight scoreless innings, striking out eight and allowing three hits.
He'd been torched in his previous four starts, however, giving up 17 earned runs over 13.1 innings without completing the fifth inning once in that stretch.
Tuesday, September 2: RHP Nabil Crismatt (1.84 ERA) vs TBA
Righty Nabil Crismatt has done an admirable job filling in for the injured Anthony DeSclafani in a pair of spot starts and a bulk relief outing.
Crismatt's faced plenty of base traffic, but has held the damage to just three earned runs over 14.2 innings of work.
As of this writing, Texas has not announced a starting pitcher for Sunday's game.
Wednesday, September 3: RHP Zac Gallen (4.94 ERA) vs RHP Jack Leiter (3.77 ERA)
Zac Gallen has begun to show serious flashes of the ace he once was. After a brutal 2025 season, he put together an impressive month of August, pitching to a 2.57 ERA over five starts.
Most recently, Gallen put together a brilliant performance against a star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers lineup, shutting them out for six innings. Gallen allowed only one baserunner to reach scoring position and struck out six.
The righty was bit for three runs in five times the last time he faced Texas, however, giving up a two-run homer late.
Righty Jack Leiter has had a successful season in his second year in the majors. He's thrown to a 3.77 ERA over 121.2 innings.
Leiter had an excellent month of August, throwing to a 2.76 ERA in six starts, 29.1 innings. He faced the D-backs on August 12, giving up just one run in five innings.