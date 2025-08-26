Diamondbacks Reveal Intimidating 2026 Schedule
The 2025 season may feel like it's in its last stages, but there's still much for the Arizona Diamondbacks to look forward to in the upcoming 2026 season.
On Tuesday, the D-backs revealed their schedule for 2026, with another 162-game marathon waiting come next March.
The D-backs will have an extremely tough opening to their schedule, with a bevy of difficult opponents in their first month-plus of action. It's nothing Arizona isn't used to, but 2026 won't be a easy ride, to say the least.
Arizona Diamondbacks Reveal Tough Schedule
The Diamondbacks kick off their season with a three-game series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. About as brutal a start to the baseball calendar as could have been imagined.
From there, it doesn't get much easier. The D-backs return to Chase Field to face a tough Detroit Tigers squad, an Atlanta Braves team that is likely to be resurgent, with a road trip to face the always-competitive Mets and Phillies following.
There's no "easy" portion of Arizona's first month until they see the Chicago White Sox from April 21-23, but that is immediately followed by series with the Padres (in a Mexico City series), Brewers and Cubs as May rolls around.
Arizona will play seven games against the lowly Rockies in May, but will also have to face the San Francisco Giants for six games in 10 days.
And come June, the D-backs will get four more games' worth of the Dodgers at Chase Field.
Then comes a tough stretch. Beginning June 19, the D-backs won't have an off day for 13 straight games.
That'll start with series against the Twins, Cardinals and Rays, and end with a three-game home series with their rival Giants.
The D-backs will get four more against the Padres and three more against the Dodgers heading into the All-Star Break, before seeing St. Louis and the Athletics for a short homestand.
But as July ends, the D-backs' most brutal portion of the schedule arises in August.
Arizona will play 13 straight games, getting back-to-back series with the Padres (four games) and Dodgers (three games) at Chase Field. Once through that, they'll be rewarded with a three-game set against the Rockies.
The D-backs will get just two days off each in both June and August.
September brings the Yankees to Phoenix for a three-game set from September 18-20, but Arizona will finish its season on the road. They'll play the Rockies for three, and, once again, will conclude the regular season facing off with the Padres — once again on the road as in 2025.
The D-backs' rough schedule is a product of the tough NL West division they play in. They'll have some of the toughest matchups in baseball many times over the course of the year.
But with the exception of a few Rockies series and perhaps an end-of-July soft spot, there's really no area of 2026 in which Arizona won't be heavily challenged for long.