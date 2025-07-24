Diamondbacks Series Sweep at Hands of Astros Had Familiar Themes
The Arizona Diamondbacks were swept in a three-game series by the Houston Astros this week, dropping their record to 50-53.
That leaves them still 5.5 games out of the third NL Wild Card position, trailing the San Diego Padres, with three other teams in front of them as well. Here are three main takeaways from the series.
Diamondbacks Offense Throttled by Astros Strong Left-Hand Pitching
The Diamondbacks have the fourth-highest-scoring offense in MLB, but there is a large gap in productivity against right- and left-hand pitching. They are still better than league average versus lefties, but not by nearly as much.
The D-backs also came into the series with an 11-15 record in games started against left-handers. Aware of this, the Astros trotted out three left-hand starters and gave the vast majority of their relief innings to lefties as well.
The result was the D-backs scored just seven runs in the series. They managed 27 hits in the series, but went just 6-for-26, .231 with runners in scoring position and left 26 men on base.
A very home run dependent team was also held to just two long balls, one each by Eugenio Suarez and Ketel Marte.
Bullpen Rears Ugly Head Once Again
The first game of the series was lost mostly due to Zac Gallen's poor performance. He allowed two home runs and five RBI to Brice Matthews in a 6-3 loss.
Eduardo Rodriguez followed with 6.1 shutout innings Tuesday and Brandon Pfaadt threw 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on Wednesday.
But the bullpen was not able to perform well in games two and three. Jake Woodford gave up a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning of game two and was charged with another run in the ninth. Those three runs were the margin in a 3-1 loss.
Then on Wednesday, Andrew Saalfrank relieved Brandon Pfaadt, and was charged with a wild pitch that allowed an inherited runner on third to score. Following that Trevor Richards and Kevin Ginkel each gave up a run in the eventual 4-3 loss.
There simply are no shutdown relievers that Torey Lovullo can turn to in this bullpen. Not one of the current members of the bullpen have was on the opening day roster, as all of the initial relievers went down with injury. The top minor league options expected to step in got injured too.
The current collection of journeymen and castoffs is simply not able to get the job done in close games that matter. The bullpen has been an issue all year long, and that's not likely to improve any time soon.
Diamondbacks Pushed Fully Into Sell Mode by the Sweep
The Diamondbacks had already decided that they were going to be sellers at the July 31 trade deadline.
But the previous sweep of the Cardinals, and the fact there were still nine more games before July 31 meant there was a flicker of hope the team could turn things around enough to stay their general manager's hand.
Manager Torey Lovullo openly admitted he's been advocating for the team to buy bullpen pieces and give them the chance to get back in the race.
But that window has closed on him and his players. The only question that remains now is how many of the team's seven impending free agents will be traded.
As the team heads out on the road for nine games, some of these players in he final year of their contracts will not be on the plane back to Phoenix on August 3: Eugenio Suarez, Merrill Kelly, Zac Gallen, Josh Naylor, Randal Grichuk, Shelby Miller, and Jalen Beeks.
In addition, there is the possibility the team will move an outfielder or two if that's what it takes to help bring in the desired pitching. That could include Lourdes Gurriel Jr., or one of Jake McCarthy or Alek Thomas.
Finally, Mike Hazen may need to part with a top prospect or two in his quest to acquire controllable MLB-ready pitching for 2026.