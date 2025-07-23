D-backs' Manager Gives Strong Message As Deadline Looms
At this stage in the Arizona Diamondbacks' season, the foregone conclusion is that they'll be sellers at the deadline, bereft of the resources and depth needed to make a late push.
It's understandable to take that position, considering Arizona is 50-52 with just seven games before the trade deadline. Key contributors' names have flooded the trade rumor streets for weeks.
But manager Torey Lovullo's faith has not wavered in his club. Knowing what this team is capable of, even withstanding the injuries they have, the manager's message was clear in his pregame press conference.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo: Don't Sell Us Short
It's worth noting that, at the 2024 All-Star Break, the D-backs were just 49-48 — just two games better than the 47-50 they were heading into 2025's second half.
They went on to go 40-25 in 2024, falling just shy of 90 wins and missing the playoffs in tiebreaker fashion. It may not be realistic to expect that kind of effort this season, but the possibility can't be dismissed entirely.
At the very least, Lovullo refuses to rule that out.
"Don't sell us short," he said. "Don't think that we can't do this."
While it seems near-impossible for the D-backs to be full-on buyers, some well-placed deals could shore up some of the areas of need to allow Arizona to work their way back into contention.
Lovullo almost seemed to be speaking directly to his front office as he urged the room not to give up hope.
"We're very capable, and we need some pieces," Lovullo said. "You know what they are. You go get them, something magical might happen here. This team knows how to win, and they want to win."
"We've been in this position before, and I think we'll be okay. At the end of the day, we're going to be just fine as long as we play the best that we can every single day," Lovullo said.
"So just stay in the fight. We've got some real quality arms that are working hard. ... Some big players, some main players. And once they come back, who knows what could happen."
Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez
One of the hottest trade pieces on the market resides on this very club. Third baseman Eugenio Suárez is on a breakneck pace, sporting a .923 OPS 36 home runs while leading all of MLB in RBI with 86.
Suárez is not unaware of the trade rumors. He has also expressed a desire to remain in Arizona. For some, that might pose a mental obstacle that could affect one's play.
That has not been the case for Suárez. He came out of the break seeming hotter and more focused than ever, even belting four homers in two games to begin the second half.
Lovullo had high praise for his offensive engine, noting his ability to block out that noise and continue to perform.
"You talk about the trade deadline... I don't pretend that it's not an issue. We confront it. We talk about it. And I just tell him, 'look, you've done a great job up to this point. You're a D-back and we want you to be a D-back. And if something happens, it's not anything you can control."
"You've just got to go out there and be the best version of yourself. And the way I think that he's been performing, I think he's telling us a story that he's able to do that. He's able to separate it."
"He's endeared himself to everybody in this baseball community. He's a great player. He's a great human being. We see that. So it's not in anybody's control other than the front office," Lovullo said.