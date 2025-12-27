D-backs' Deal with Former Astros Pitcher Reportedly Falls Through

The Arizona Diamondbacks had reportedly reached an agreement with former Houston Astros right-handed starting pitcher Jose Urquidy, but that deal has reportedly fallen through, according to new information.

Per a recent report from Beisbol Puro, Urquidy is heading to the Dominican Republic to join the Escogido Baseball Club. Escogido has since announced Urquidy's arrival officially, confirming he will join their team instead of reaching an agreement with Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks' Deal with Jose Urquidy Falls Through

Urquidy is looking for a major league opportunity. Per Beisbol Puro's report, his intent in joining Escogido is to present himself further to more major league scouts as he continues to pitch in the Dominican Republic this winter.

Urquidy is coming off Tommy John Surgery, missing all of the 2024 season. He only saw two games' worth of action in 2025 with the Detroit Tigers, in which he pitched 2.1 innings and gave up two runs. He made seven appearances (four starts) for the Tigers' Triple-A affiliate.

He was, however, a very proficient starting pitcher in his tenure with the Astros. From 2019-2023, Urquidy made 70 starts and threw 405 innings with Houston, posting a 3.98 ERA and 4.51 FIP, with his best season (3.62 ERA over 107 innings) coming in 2021.

It was initially assumed that Urquidy would compete for a potential spot in the D-backs' major league starting rotation, but it would appear that opportunity will not be presented to the 30-year-old veteran. Instead, he'll continue with his winter ball action.

The D-backs, meanwhile, are in the midst of rebuilding their starting rotation. It made sense at the time to bring in a veteran arm like Urquidy on a minor league deal for the purpose of depth with some upside.

But Arizona has made two significant additions to their rotation. They signed right-hander Michael Soroka to a one-year, $7.5 million deal, and brought back lont-time fan-favorite and reliable veteran Merrill Kelly on a two-year, $40 million deal with a $12-14 million vesting option for 2028.

It's unclear as of this writing just how satisfied Arizona is with their pitching staff. GM Mike Hazen recently confirmed that the D-backs are still in the market for pitching. The need, at this stage of the offseason, may be much greater in the bullpen than the rotation, however.

Still, teams generally need pitching depth more than anything else to get through the marathon that is a 162-game season. But it looks like Urquidy won't be providing that for Arizona this season.

