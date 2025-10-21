D-backs Simply Can't Make This Offseason Mistake
The Arizona Diamondbacks have extremely clear roster needs this offseason. Simply put, the D-backs need two starting pitchers and at least two proficient leverage bullpen arms.
And with, most likely, a reduced payroll incoming, they won't be able to just spend big-time free agent money on a player like Eduardo Rodriguez or Corbin Burnes. They'll need to find creative ways to add — most obviously by utilizing the trade market.
With that said, one of the prime narratives circulating every offseason bemoans how expensive trade pieces (and free agents) are. But that is the case every year; good players come with high costs.
Arizona can't make the mistake of overvaluing their prospects (or tradable major league players) when faced with an opportunity to add a legitimate, controllable player.
Related Content: Why D-backs Should Make Splash Trade for Twins All-Star
Arizona Diamondbacks Can't Be Stingy This Offseason
The D-backs likely have some "untouchable" pieces, both on their major and minor league rosters. Corbin Carroll and Geraldo Perdomo quickly come to mind, as do the likes of No. 1 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt. Ketel Marte may be a different story.
But outside of some of the obvious names, the D-backs must be willing to part with significant capital to bolster both their rotation and bullpen — especially when they won't have the same level of monetary freedom in the free agent market.
GM Mike Hazen knows he may need to dip into his talent reserves, rather than his financial reserves to make the necessary additions this offseason.
"I don't care about the payroll," Hazen said. "I think I've been fairly consistent with that for 10 years.
"I don't care what the number is, what we have. We'll figure it out. We have a lot of good young players. We have a lot of good young minor league players that all had really good years.
"We should have access in the trade market to make improvements to this roster without money. There's ways for us to move things around to free up where we may need to supplement," Hazen said.
What exactly it looks like for Arizona to part with assets to bring back talent remains to be seen. Perhaps a left-handed outfielder like Jake McCarthy or Alek Thomas ends up on the block.
But in all likelihood, it will have to come from the prospect pool — a group Hazen spent the entire 2025 Deadline replenishing.
While many of the arms brought back at the Deadline this past season are unlikely to be moved, the D-backs also can't squander opportunities to add top-tier talent purely due to the asking price.
Negotiating is one thing, but 2026 and beyond is not the time to hug prospects, with roster already so full of youth.
This is not to suggest Arizona should be reckless in their trade-spending, but they also must find that balance between recklessness and willingness to invest legitimate assets to bolster the pitching staff.
Rather than spending big on risky veterans, Arizona should take a leap of faith in the trade market. At the very least, they can't be stingy with their prospects this offseason, if they want legitimate talent (or depth) in return.