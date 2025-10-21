Why D-backs Should Make Splash Trade for Twins All-Star
The Arizona Diamondbacks desperately need help in their starting rotation, and there lies a near-perfect trade target on a struggling AL Central club — All-Star right-hander Joe Ryan.
Ryan had an excellent season in 2025, putting forward solid run-prevention numbers and earning his first taste of the All-Star life.
While it would certainly be difficult to pry him away from Minnesota, Ryan would be exactly the type of arm Arizona needs to bolster a banged-up, underperforming group of starting pitchers.
Why Arizona Diamondbacks Should Trade for Joe Ryan
Ryan has been quite consistent in his five-year major league career. He's only had one "poor" season, and has posted a sub-4.00 ERA in all but one (full) season's worth of starts.
In 2025, he pitched to a 3.42 ERA, a 3.74 FIP and made a career-high 30 starts over 171 innings. He maintained a consistent level of success, outside of a handful of poor outings. He struck out 10.21 batters per nine innings, fanning 194 on the season.
Ryan's peripherals have never spoken to much of a disparity between his actual and expected results, either. In fact, his xERA was 3.46 in 2025, and an impressive 2.86 in 2024.
He's not relying on batted ball luck, either. His 2025 Fielding Independent Pitching sat at 3.74, and his FIP number has been better than his ERA in three of five major league seasons — it was also never more than 0.44 worse.
Ryan's fastball — a mid-90s offering he threw over 50% of the time — was worth +15 Run Value in 2025. He's been able to command his entire arsenal well, however, as he's held his walks per nine to around or below 2.00 in each of his past three seasons.
Arizona needs rotation help — consistency and stability more than anything else. Ryan provides exactly that, but also carries an ace-like ceiling. He'd be under team control until 2028.
General manager Mike Hazen has already noted the need to add starting pitching, acknowledging the trade market as a potential way of circumnavigating an impending reduced payroll.
"The starting pitching is going to be something we're going to need to focus in on going into the offseason for sure," Hazen said. "That's probably the number one area outside of building the bullpen again that we're going to have to focus in on.
"We should have access in the trade market to make improvements to this roster without money. There's ways for us to move things around to free up where we may need to supplement."
Now, granted, Ryan is not going to be cheap. The Twins will not eagerly part with a pitcher still under 30, still under control and still pitching at an extremely high level.
There lies a distinct possibility that, no matter how much Hazen is willing to give up, Minnesota does not bite. Without a doubt, it will take some serious prospect capital, and perhaps some major-league caliber players, as well.
But the D-backs cannot risk falling victim to yet another unproductive (or injured) expensive free agent. They need high-level arms at multiple positions, and must be willing to part with some of their assets to do so.
Unless opposing clubs refuse any offer that does not include the likes of Corbin Carroll, Geraldo Perdomo or any of their near-untouchable players, at least one serious investment will simply have to be made this offseason — Arizona should start by pursuing Ryan.