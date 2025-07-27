Diamondbacks' Spirit Pirated Away in Pittsburgh
The Arizona Diamondbacks dropped two of three to the Pittsburgh Pirates on a hot, muggy weekend at PNC park. The weather is not the only thing that was stifling, as the Pirates pitching shut down the Diamondbacks completely.
The D-backs stole game one in 11 innings by a score of 1-0, but were shut out 2-0 in game two and shut out again 4-0 in game three.
Arizona Diamondbacks Offense Has Historically Bad Series
The Diamondbacks scored only one run in this series, trying a franchise-worst for fewest runs in a three-game series. The previous occurrence was September 18-20, 2000 versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, in 27 innings.
This series was arguably worse however, as they played 29 innings, and the one run that scored was the ghost runner who started out at second base in the top of the 11th inning in game one.
Through the first 100 games of the season, the Diamondbacks averaged 5.15 runs per game, ranking third in MLB. But they scored only seven runs in being swept by the Astros earlier in the week, totaling eight runs in six games. That dropped their runs per game to 4.93
Arizona didn't have many hits in the series, but they were also 0-for-19 with runners in scoring position. The lone run in game one scored on a sacrifice fly.
Trade Deadline Taking Toll on Diamondbacks' Mentality
There is no getting around the fact that despite all the denials, the trade deadline drama surrounding the team is having a major impact on their play on the field.
First, Josh Naylor was traded during the off day Thursday. Then Randal Grichuk was traded mid-game on Saturday, with the broadcast catching the stunned reactions in the dugout followed by the proverbial hugs.
There was the poignancy of Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen making what may have been their last starts as Diamondbacks, something that was written about on this website and discussed thoroughly on the broadcast.
And of course there is Eugenio Suarez, who wears his emotions on his sleeve, begging not to be traded, but resigning himself to that probability. It showed, as his at-bats and play on defense were those of a player having great difficulty keeping focus.
This is all a keen reminder that these are human beings, with the same natural emotions as anyone else. Nobody needs to feel sorry for them, as many of them are compensated with riches that most people will never see in 100 lifetimes.
But we can and should still feel empathy and compassion. They are good people, being human, and still doing their best.
There is a a mile of difference between having difficulty focusing under trying and stressful circumstances, and not running out ground balls or trying to make the best plays they can. The players gave their best efforts and still played hard.
Zac Gallen Desperately Needs a Change of Scenery
This was an extremely well-pitched series for the most part. The D-backs allowed just one hit in the first game shutout of Pittsburgh. Ryne Nelson, Anthony DeSclafani, and Kevin Ginkel were all fantastic.
Merrill Kelly was solid in game two, allowing two runs, one earned in 6.2 innings, and the bullpen once again shut the door the rest of the way.
But Gallen struggled. He was hit around again, to the tune of four runs in six innings, ending the game with a 5.60 ERA. It wasn't absolutely terrible mind you, as he allowed five hits and one walk.
But the three early runs he allowed effectively put the game on ice with Paul Skenes pitching and the offense struggling. Allowing only one more run over the next three innings was a minor consolation.
Gallen was not in sync with previous pitching coach Brent Strom, and was not receptive to his teachings. The right-hander was excited about the addition of pitching coach Brian Kaplan, and later James McCann to be his designated catcher.
But at the end of the day, nobody has been able to help Gallen out of his multi-year slump. The truth is Gallen stopped performing at an ace-like level starting in July of 2023.
Since July 2, 223, in 73 games, 414.1 innings (including the Postseason), Gallen has posted a 4.39 ERA with a 30-28 record.
Perhaps there is another team, another pitching coach, another analytics department, that can help get him back to being an above average pitcher. The best thing for him will be to find that team, and move on from a situation that simply is not working, for him, or for the Diamondbacks.