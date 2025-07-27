D-backs' Downward Spiral Continues in Shutout Loss to Pirates
The Arizona Diamondbacks' descent away from contention continues, as they were shut out by Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday, losing 6-0 and dropping the series. Zac Gallen gave up early runs, and the offense once again couldn't string together at-bats.
The D-backs fall to 51-55, while the Pirates have now won five of their last six games, though they still sit at a last-place 44-62. Arizona has scored one run in their last 29 offensive innings.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen Makes Uneven Start
In what may very well have been Gallen's final start as a member of the D-backs, he got another mixed bag of results.
Gallen managed to complete six innings with five strikeouts, but gave up four runs on five hits and a walk. He did not allow a home run — his first homer-free start since July 7.
The right-hander gave up a run in the second inning, then allowed Pittsburgh to tack on two more in the third. He followed that inning with two 1-2-3 frames, but the damage was ultimately done.
A hit-by-pitch and an Oneil Cruz double plated the Pirates' fourth run to lead off the sixth, ending Gallen's bid for a Quality Start.
Gallen exited with a 4-0 deficit, giving way to newly-acquired left-hander Brandyn Garcia — the primary return of the Josh Naylor trade.
Garcia issued a leadoff walk, then dialed up a double play to erase the runner and a weak grounder to end the inning.
John Curtiss gave up two runs in the eighth, however, putting the game sufficiently out of reach.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Stifled Again
Regardless of how much teams may try to block out the outside noise of the trade deadline and all its implications, it seems relatively safe to posit that Arizona is struggling in that endeavor.
Granted, they faced a top-shelf ace in Paul Skenes, but the D-backs once again could not come away with the big hit despite seeing multiple opportunities.
Arizona twice stranded a baserunner at third base with less than two outs facing Skenes. They went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position on the day, managing just five base hits and one walk while striking out 13 times.
First baseman Tristin English came away with his first MLB hit, a double off Skenes to lead off the third. Jake McCarthy recorded a second-inning triple and a fourth-inning double, going 2-for-4 at the plate.
"It's hard to to go through what we're going through right now," Manager Torey Lovullo said to D-backs.TV's Todd Walsh postgame.
"We're in a little bit of a grind right now. ... You only have a couple of opportunities against quality pitcher like Skenes and he did the job and we didn't."
Arizona will head to Detroit to take on the Tigers for a three-game set beginning Monday at 3:40 p.m. MST.