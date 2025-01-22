Dynamic Drey Jameson is Diamondbacks' Wild Card
In the next entry of our player projection series we dive into Drey Jameson, one of the Arizona Diamondbacks' most exciting arms who finally returns from a devastating injury. The projections below utilize a composite average of ZiPS and Steamer projections, prorated to our own playing time estimates.
Drey Jameson, RP, RHP, Age 27
Jameson is one of the Diamondbacks' most talented young arms. After sitting out roughly a season and a half with Tommy John surgery he is now slated for his return next season and could make for a deadly reliever option.
Why Jameson could outperform projections
A lot of what the right-hander can bring will come down to innings in 2025. Projections slate him for 40 IP, but he could surpass this handily if he comes back strong.
In 2023 Jameson matched this total, but in fewer games, as he worked partially as a starter. Next season it is almost certain that he will finalize a transition into a full-time reliever, due not only to his recent injury and recovery, but also due to the club's immense starting depth.
Getting a run at a consistent reliever role would pave Jameson's path to far more than 40 innings in the big leagues next year.
A lot is unknown about Jameson, but his velocity touches the upper-90s, and his diverse arsenal has plenty of movement, so in a relief role, he could ride his raw talent into a better raw ERA and higher strikeout rate if his control sharpens from what it has been.
Why Jameson may underperform projections
When a pitcher returns from major elbow surgery there is always questions around their health going forward. Jameson, who brings a hot fastball and impressive off-speed pitches, will have to prove that his pitches can hold up.
His BB% is projected to come in at 7.7%, a number that could be unrealistic to attain. In 2023 before going down with injury Jameson pitched to a 10.3 BB% in 40.2 IP. His BB% over 65 IP between 2022 and 2023 was 9.2 still far higher than the projected rate.
With that in mind, it's also difficult to imagine Jameson can keep his strike-throwing consistent. He already struggled with walks, but if his injury and rehab hinder that control, or even some of his velocity, Jameson could be much easier to hit, and struggle getting into a rhythm early on.
Summary
Jameson should get a chance to earn a reliever role in the Diamondbacks' bullpen in 2025. While the flamethrowing righty may struggle in a return to the big leagues early, patience is key.
After such a prolonged break from pitching in professional and competitive games, there will certainly be bumps in the road. With so much talent in a young player, there are still many reasons to be excited about his return, and his future ahead.
