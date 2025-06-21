ESPN Ranks Diamondbacks' Lineup Among MLB's Elite
It's no secret to anyone watching that the Arizona Diamondbacks are one of the most potent offensive clubs in all of MLB.
Even when they do seem to be in a slump, an offensive outburst appears to never be very far in the distance.
In a recent article, ESPN rolled out their midseason 2025 lineup rankings. The Diamondbacks' hot-hitting lineup came in fourth, behind the usual suspects in the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, with the Chicago Cubs just one spot above Arizona at third.
"The Diamondbacks do a little bit of everything. They already have two 20-homer hitters in Corbin Carroll and Eugenio Suarez, plus Ketel Marte, who sat out a month because of injury but could still reach 30 home runs," David Schoenfield writes.
Fourth seems like a fair assessment. The D-backs currently rank third in team OPS (.783), fourth in runs scored (389), and fourth in home runs (108). They just belted 21 hits to pick up 14 runs against the Colorado Rockies at the hitter's paradise that is Coors Field on Friday.
For a team that appeared to be losing some slug, as DH Joc Pederson and 1B Christian Walker each departed in free agency, Arizona hasn't missed a beat in that department. They've made up for that power elsewhere in the lineup, as they've avoided significant slumps by players like Corbin Carroll and Eugenio Suárez thus far in 2025.
It's been Carroll's power resurgence, and the continued heroics of Ketel Marte that have helped the D-backs' lineup click. It also doesn't hurt that Suárez is currently fourth in MLB in home runs, leading Arizona with 24. He reached career homer No. 300 on Friday with two in back-to-back at-bats.
But Schoenfield pointed to Marte, specifically, as the catalyst for Arizona's hitting.
"As explosive as Carroll has been at the top of the order, Marte is the team's best all-around hitter. Like Perdomo, he has more walks than strikeouts, making him a tough out with his ability to put the ball in play and also take free passes.
"He has the power (36 home runs in 2024) to clear the bases, but he also excels as a baserunner and can have Naylor and Suarez drive him in. When the Diamondbacks reached the World Series in 2023, Marte was the offensive leader, hitting .329/.380/.534 that postseason," Schoenfield continued.
Marte is currently slashing .296/.408/.564, good for a .972 OPS. He has 13 home runs since coming off the injured list on May 2. For as deep and powerful as the D-backs' lineup is, Marte will continue to be one of the driving forces as Arizona hopes to get back into the playoff race.
The D-backs will need this offensive trend to continue, or perhaps even increase, however. They currently sport the sixth-worst team ERA (4.85) in MLB, and their 5.37 bullpen ERA ranks 27th.