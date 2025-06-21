D-backs' Eugenio Suárez Reacts to Major Career Achievement
After a night where the Arizona Diamondbacks pummeled the Colorado Rockies 14-8, it was still somehow difficult to maintain focus on the final score itself.
Diamondbacks' third baseman Eugenio Suárez recorded a career milestone at Coors Field Friday night. With home runs in back-to-back at-bats, Suárez joined the ranks of the 300-homer club.
Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez Hits 300 Career Homers
Suárez became the fourth player to reach that milestone with Arizona, joining Luis Gonzalez, Matt Williams and Shawn Green. He's up to 24 on the year, fourth place in the majors behind the likes of Cal Raleigh, Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge.
"[I'm] blessed," Suárez said to Dbacks.TV's Todd Walsh postgame. "This is the game. I feel so, so proud of myself.
"I've been working so hard all my career and [to] see that, put everything on the field, try to help my team win games. And [to come] here and do it in front of my wife and my daughter, they can watch me so it's even more special.
"It's something that I always dreamed, and today the dream comes true. A little guy from Venezuela... hit 300 homers right now in the big leagues. It's awesome, and I feel so blessed," Suárez said.
But it hasn't been an easy road to 300. Suárez endured a brutal beginning to his stint with the Diamondbacks. On June 26, 2024, he was hitting just .192 with six home runs. He turned that around to the tune of a .256 average, 30 home runs and 101 RBI in a brilliant second half.
So far in 2025, he appears to remain on that hot trajectory, slashing .246/.319/.558 with an .877 OPS. But, as has been the theme for the affable veteran, his belief in himself has never wavered.
"Last year, in the beginning, a lot of people [didn't] believe in me. But more important to me is I never lost my my belief. I always work hard, I know I can do [it] and now it shows up.
"I want to cry because... a year ago my my career went down for a lot of people, but not for me. I never lost my my belief. I always work hard. I know what I can do," Suárez said.
"Putting my name and that list is everything for me. ... I've got to glorify God because he's the only one. Jesus Christ put me in this situation... and I feel so good right now. I feel so happy."
Ever the selfless player (and person) Suárez promptly left the interview to sign a ball — homer No. 299, caught by a fan in the Coors Field stands.
Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo Reacts To Suárez's Milestone
Manager Torey Lovullo called Suárez "a great player, but an even better human being," in his postgame interview with Walsh. Lovullo heaped praise on his third baseman for what felt like the thousandth time since Suárez's arrival in Arizona.
"It was a special moment, and his teammates mean a lot to him. His accomplishments obviously speak for themselves. But this is a very close team; this is a very united team, and they're out there playing together," Lovullo said.
"There's no words for it. You just let it happen right in front of you. For me, it's like being a proud dad," the skipper continued. "You watch all the players smiling and just pulling for Geno to hit 300 home runs, [it's] unbelievable."
"He said he never dreamed it would ever happen, but he's glad that he did, and he basically never takes it for granted. Every day is a special day for him," Lovullo said.
Of course, it's even sweeter that this milestone resulted in a win.