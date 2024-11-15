Fangraphs Power Rankings Showcase Diamondbacks' Solid Core
The Arizona Diamondbacks were a strong feature during the 2024 season but are facing some potentially disastrous losses. We have spent lots of time covering the team's departures so far during the offseason, with stories like Jack Sommers' Offseason Plan.
On November 13th Fangraphs released their Fangraphs Offseason Power Rankings, a yearly projection on how teams stack up as they are before Free Agency truly kicks off.
There the Diamondbacks take a large step up, clocking in to their rankings at the #7 spot, or #4 in the National League.
This ranking places them only behind the Braves, the Dodgers, and the Phillies who make up the top of the NL, leaving Arizona with a projected second Wild Card spot.
Even though the projected Diamondbacks would be set to make the postseason, they are predicted to finish with a worse record than in 2024. It has been well oserved that the D-backs ended last year with an 89 win record, but missed out on October play due to a tiebreaker with the Mets and Braves.
Fangraphs tells us that they see the Diamondbacks winning 85 games and give some reasoning.
This projection is done based on teams in their current state. This, in Arizona's case, means that the team is missing Christian Walker, Joc Pederson, Randal Grichuk, Josh Bell, Kevin Newman, and Paul Sewald from the roster that 2024 ended with. It is no surprise that this took a massive chunk out of the team's potential.
Still, with such losses in Free Agency, the D-backs' roster is strong. This comes mainly from their talented young core who are now growing with experience and success at the MLB level.
This core is shaped around Corbin Carroll, and recent Silver Slugger winner and MVP candidate Ketel Marte, but also expands to the rotation with Brandon Pfaadt and Ryne Nelson. Gabriel Moreno behind home plate is also shaping into one of the best catchers in baseball and adds incredible value to the roster.
The clubs core adds an extra layer to the team beyond impending Free Agents and has set the D-backs up for success beyond even 2025.
The Diamondbacks have already made a few moves to bolster the team next season. This began with picking up Eugenio Suarez's option to bring him back at 3rd base.
His production carried the D-backs for much of the year's second half and finally brought a stable force at the hot corner.
The club also added veteran pitcher Seth Martinez, who was picked up on waivers on November 4th. He will fit into the team's bullpen to add much needed length to the relief core.
The offseason has only just begun, and General Manager Mike Hazen will have a busy winter ahead. Make sure to stay locked into all things Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI as we follow along and keep you up to date on all things D-backs.