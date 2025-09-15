Good, Bad and Ugly From D-backs' Must-Have Series Win over Twins
The Arizona Diamondbacks came out of their series with the Minnesota Twins victorious, winning two of three in an extremely tough-fought set.
Though the series did feature heartbreak and extreme stress, Arizona ultimately found itself only two games out of a playoff spot. With a tough schedule remaining, the D-backs had to gain ground over the weekend.
They did so, but also failed to gain as much ground as they could have. Here is the good, bad and ugly from a hard-fought series win:
Diamondbacks vs Twins: The Good
Diamondbacks Don't Quit
The Diamondbacks found themselves in a hole in game one. They faced a 6-2 deficit through six innings, but put up a pair of multi-run innings in the seventh and ninth, storming back to take an 8-6 lead on a Gabriel Moreno three-run homer.
In game two, the bullpen surrendered a two-run lead in the eighth, but Arizona plated three in extra innings and held on for the win with their backs against the wall.
After two runs scored on a pair of errors by Jordan Lawlar in game three, the D-backs faced a 2-1 deficit, but came back for an eventual 6-4 win.
While game one ultimately ended in defeat, Arizona's offense managed to make a comeback in all three games. Not once was a deficit too much for the D-backs' hitters.
Clearly, they're still invested and fighting for every inch, every run and every game that pushes them ever closer to an improbable playoff run.
Nabil Crismatt Bounces Back
The Diamondbacks had been getting solid production out of their emergency fifth starter. In fact, they were getting excellent starts.
Crismatt then struggled against the Giants, causing some concern after giving up a pair of two-run homers.
But the veteran righty pieced together another quality performance in game three, pitching five innings and allowing two unearned runs. He struck out four and gave up only three hits without walking a batter. If not for Lawlar's two errors, it might have been a six-inning shutout.
The D-backs need just about everyone to pull their weight if they want to make a push, but Crismatt looked like his old, unconventional self in game three, and it led to a win.
Diamondbacks vs Twins: The Bad
Brandon Pfaadt Struggles Again
It's been a tough stretch for the D-backs' young right-hander. In game one, Pfaadt had another rough performance, surrendering five runs on nine hits and a pair of homers over 4.2 innings.
Pfaadt has now only completed the fifth inning of a contest just once in his past four starts, and has given up 15 runs in the three shortened outings.
The ability to deliver results is there. He's proven he has the capability to go out and pitch six or more quality innings. But the inconsistency has been difficult to watch, and the location was poor again against Minnesota.
Infield Defense Issues
Arizona's normally-sturdy infield defense was once again somewhat poor. In game two, Blaze Alexander made a mental error, throwing to second base too late to nail a runner on a ground ball. That led to two runs scoring.
In game three, Lawlar's defensive struggles continued at third base. Arizona's top rookie made both a fielding and throwing error, also leading to a pair of opposing runs that should never have scored.
It's a learning curve for both these young players, and mistakes can even happen to the best. Arizona overcame both mistakes, but manager Torey Lovullo is surely going to hound his infielders.
Diamondbacks vs Twins: The Ugly
Guess Who?
The Diamondbacks' bullpen was a difficult watch once again. Over three games, Arizona's relievers pitched 11.2 innings, allowing 13 hits, six walks and eight earned runs — equaling a 6.17 ERA.
A meltdown by Jake Woodford and Andrew Saalfrank cost Arizona game one. Taylor Rashi allowed the game-tying two-run single in game two. Ryan Thompson and Kyle Backhus loaded the bases in the ninth inning of game three, barely escaping disaster.
There were positive individual performances, and certainly not every member of Arizona's relief corps pitched poorly, but it was a collective effort that took too many arms and gave up too many baserunners for comfort, once again.